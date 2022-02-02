Andrew Sanders Shelton, of Lawsonville, was charged Jan. 18 with failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond: $80,000. Court date: Feb. 4.
Jerrica Lea Frazier, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Jan. 15 for felony simple possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, larceny, two counts injury to property, two counts resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000. Court date: Feb. 4. On Dec. 8, Frazier was charged with resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer, simple possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 8. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Jan. 4. Frazier was also charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County court.
Edgar Carl Steinmeyer IV, of Pinnacle, was charged Jan. 15 with carrying a concealed weapon. Bond: $500. Court date: Feb. 21.
Jesse Lee Frye, of Rural Hall, was charged Jan. 15 with reckless driving with wanton disregard for public safety and injury to real property. Court date: March 1.
Amanda Brooke Burns, of King, was charged on Jan. 15 with reckless driving to endanger. Court date: Feb. 8.
Jessica Marie Smith, of Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes court on Jan. 14. Bond: $258. Court date: Feb. 8.
Kenneth Tyler Blackburn, of King, was charged on Jen. 14 with injury to personal property. Court date: Feb. 16.
Nathan Stuart Cook, of King, was arrested on Jan. 14 for two counts of cyberstalking and three counts of simple assault. Bond: $3,500. Court date: Jan. 24.
Joseph Dustin Epperson, of Danbury, was arrested on Jan. 14 for felony intentional damage with value greater than $1,000. Bond: $20,000. Court date: Jan. 18.
Karen Jean Byers, of King, was charged on Jan. 14 with simple assault, injury to personal property and larceny on Jan. 14. Court date: Feb. 8.
Teresa Stephenson, of King, was charged Jan. 14 with communicating threats. Court date: Jan. 31.
Crystal Denise Priddy, of Pinnacle, was charged with failure to get her dog vaccinated on Jan. 14. Court date: Feb. 7.
Matthew Sanford Shelton, of Lawsonville, was charged Jan. 14 with failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond: $980. Court date: Jan. 26.
Thomas Stones Shores, of Danbury, was charged with failure to appear in Surry County court on Jan. 14. Bond: $300. Court date: Jan. 26 in Dobson.
Brandon Ray Glasgow, 22, of King, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court Jan. 13. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Feb. 8.
Andrew Caelen Hawks, 23, of Germanton, was charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County court on Jan. 13. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Jan. 24 in Winston-Salem. Hawks was also charged with failure to appear on Jan. 2. Bond: $500. Court date: Feb. 2 in Winston-Salem.
Kenzie Rebecca McPherson, 24, of King, was charged Jan. 13 with assault and battery. Court date: Feb. 23.
Wesley Von Lovings, 23, of Madison, was charges with failure to appear in Rockingham County court on Jan. 12. Bond: $500. Court date: Jan. 27.
John Thaddeus Hayes, 31, of Madison, was arrested on Jan. 12 for assault on a female and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Court date: Jan. 25.
Jessica Ann Stevens, 38, of Pinnacle, was arrested Jan. 11 for stalking, two counts of cyberstalking and assault with a deadly weapon. Bond: $4,500. Court date: Jan. 24.
Gwendolyn Yevette Griffin, 44, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on Jan. 11 for two counts assault on a government official, resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer, and possession of marijuana. Bond: $3,500. Court date: Feb. 21.
Raymond Dustin Griffin, 29, of Kernersville, was arrested Jan. 11 for felony possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Bond: $20,000. Court date: Feb. 4.
Will Anderson Brown, 32, of Madison, was charged with failure to appear in Rockingham County court on Jan. 11. Bond: $10,000. Court date: Feb. 7.
Ciara Lynn Hitlerbrand, 18, on Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on Jan. 11. Court date: Feb. 1.
Raekwon Deon Mosley, 25, of King, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on Jan. 11. Bond: $50,000. Court date: Feb. 15.
Joshua Burton Hensley, 38, of King, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Surry County on Jan. 11. Bond: $1,500. Court date: Feb. 7 in Dobson.
Toshia Gayle Poplin, 27, of King, was charged with failure to appear in Guilford County court Jan. 10. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Feb. 1 in High Point.
John Dotson, 56, of Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court Jan. 10. Bond: $1,500. Court date: Jan. 24.
Justin Michael Alynn McIntire, 29, of King, was issued citations on Jan. 10 for stoplight violation, fictitious tag and driving while license revoked. Court date: Feb. 8.
Sunshine Dawn Littrell, 38, of Walnut Cove, was was charged with failure to appear in court and being a fugitive from Boyd County, Kentucky on Jan. 9. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Jan. 10.
Christopher John Castellano, 35, of King, was arrested on Jan. 7 for two counts assault on a female. Court date: Feb. 16.
Samantha Jane Newman, 26, Kernersville, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court Jan. 10. Bond: $500. Court date: Jan. 18.
Abigail Lauren Love, 23, of Walkertown, was charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County court Jan. 6. Bond: $250. Court date: Feb. 1.
Timothy Wayne Phillips, 24, of Walnut Cove, was charged with assault on a female on Jan. 6. Court date: Feb. 7.
Jennifer Ruth Robinson, 41, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Jan. 5 for three felony charges: larceny by employee, breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. Bond: $10,000. Court date: Jan. 18.