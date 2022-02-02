Andrew Sanders Shelton, of Lawsonville, was charged Jan. 18 with failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond: $80,000. Court date: Feb. 4.

Jerrica Lea Frazier, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Jan. 15 for felony simple possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, larceny, two counts injury to property, two counts resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000. Court date: Feb. 4. On Dec. 8, Frazier was charged with resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer, simple possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 8. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Jan. 4. Frazier was also charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County court.