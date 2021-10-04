Eric Mitchell Mills, 18, of Germanton, was charged with driving with no operator’s license and having a fictitious license plate on Aug. 14. He is to be in court on Oct. 26.
Tony Ray Burbank, 56, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Aug. 14 for resisting, delaying and obstructing an office, assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and second-degree trespassing. Bond was $10,000. His court date is Oct. 26.
Rikki Jene Sawley, 28, of Greensboro, was arrested Aug. 13 on multiple charges: one count each of failure to appear in court on prior charges in Stokes, Randolph and Guilford counties, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was a combined $14,000. She had court appearances assigned for Aug. 23 in Asheboro, Aug. 30 in Greensboro and Sept. 15 in Danbury.
Bryson Javon Miller, 19, of Greensboro, was arrested on Aug. 13 for two felony counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving left of center. He also was charged with failure to appear in Guilford County court. Bond was $25,500 and he was to be in court in Danbury on Sept. 15.
Randy Lee Parks Jr., 33, of Pine Hall, was arrested Aug. 11 for felony larceny and felony obtaining property by false pretenses charges from Davidson County. His bond was $3,000 and he was to be in court in Lexington on Aug. 31.
Michael Wayne Galloway, 61, of King, was arrested on Aug. 10 for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer. Bond was $5,000 and he had an Aug. 17 trial date.
Matthew William Ring, 30, of King, was charged Aug. 9 with failure to appear in Forsyth County court. Bond was set at $500 and he was to be in a Kernersville courtroom on Aug. 24.
Adrian O’Neil Mitchell, 42, of Walnut Cove, was charged with communicating threats and making harassing phone calls on Aug. 9. He was to appear in court Aug. 23.
Jason Michael Setzer Jr., 33, of High Point, was charged Aug. 9 with failure to appear in Stokes court. Bond was $40,000. He is due in court Oct. 11.
Paul Anthony Spencer, 43, of Mount Airy, was charged with simple assault on Aug. 7 at Stateline Raceway. No bond or trial information was listed on the report.
Coty Lee Edmonds, 30, of Asheboro, was charged with simple assault on Aug. 7 at Stateline Raceway for attacking a driver involved in a crash on the track, the arrest report says. “Edmonds ran from the opposite side of the track as a spectator through the infield to the start-finish line,” according to the report, and “clothes-lined a driver he believed was causing a threat to his friend.” No bond or court date was listed.
Casey Ryan Goolsby, 22, of Walnut Cove, was picked up on a fugitive warrant on Aug. 6. His bond was $50,000 and he was given a Sept. 7 trial date.
Keyli Esperansa Rosales, 22, of Godwin, was charged Aug. 5 with failure to appear in Johnston County court on a prior charge. Bond was $250 and he had a Sept. 7 court date in Smithfield.
Omar Caro, 45, of Westfield, was charged Aug. 5 with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana. He was due in court Sept. 15.
Michael Reed Collins Jr., 29, of King, was arrested on Aug. 5 for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and felony possession of stolen goods, injury to personal property, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was $10,000. He had an Aug. 17 court appearance.
Terrell Lekendric Dixon, 35, of Westfield, was charged on Aug. 4 with speeding 60 mph in a 45 mph zone, and driving while license revoked. He was to be in court on Sept. 15.
Charles Justin Satterfield, 21, of Walnut Cove, was charged with injury to personal property Aug. 3. Bond was $1,200. His court date was Aug. 17.
Jessie David Coker, 22, of Walnut Cove, was charged with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana on Aug. 3. He had an Aug. 21 trial date.
Charles Garrett Coker, 23, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on Aug. 3 for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault on a female. No bond was listed. His trial date was Aug. 17.
Shane Alexander Gilliam, 30, of Kernersville, on Aug. 2 was charged with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with no operator’s license. His bond was $1,500 and he was due in court Aug. 18.
Allie Marie White, 29, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Aug. 2 for felony eluding arrest in a motor vehicle, resisting an office, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. White’s bond was set at $10,000. Her trial date was Sept. 15.
Francisco Rico Noble, 31, of Walnut Cove, was charged Aug. 2 with three counts of failure to appear in area courtrooms, one each in Stokes, Forsyth and Rockingham counties. He was also charged with resisting an officer, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was $31,000. His trial date was Sept. 15.
Joshua Jeffery Blackburn, 35, of Mount Airy, was charged on Aug. 1 with misdemeanor child abuse, driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $10,000, and he was due in court Aug. 17.
Dustin McRae Smith, 26, of Sandy Ridge, was charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County court on Aug. 1 on previous charges including felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor child abuse. His bond was $10,000 and he had an Aug. 24 trial date.
Sandra Yvonne Goins, 21, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to appear on Aug. 1. Her bond was $10,000. She was to be in court on Sept. 15.
Jeffery Marcus McBride, 46, of King, was arrested on Aug. 1 for felony possession of stolen goods, a scooter that had been reported stolen. Bond was $5,000 and his trial date was Sept. 14.
Courtney Adele Williams, 23, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on July 29 for two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $20,000. Her court date was set for July 30.
Christopher Lee Boles, 36, of Germanton, was arrested July 29 for two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $50,000 and he was to appear in court July 30.
Scott Owen Algiere, 29, of Winston-Salem, was charged July 29 with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, simples possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His court date was Aug. 18.
Breece Love Brinkley, 21, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on July 29 for possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was $20,000. Her trial date was Aug. 18.
Two catalytic converters were taken off vehicles parked in Lawsonville on Aug. 14. Their total value was $425.
High Tech Fabrications reported that someone stole a catalytic converter off a company truck on Aug. 13. The part was valued at $1,500.
Pinnacle Baptist Church on Old Phillips Road reported $700 worth of damage to its parking lot on Aug. 13.
Someone took a $200 Craftsman weed trimmer from a residence in Germanton on Aug. 9.
Several items with a total value of just under $400 were reported stolen Aug. 7 from a home-owner in Walnut Cove.
A suspect cut a catalytic converter off a Ford van on Aug. 5 in Westfield, a report stated. The item has a value of $250.
A King resident reported a case of fraud on Aug. 4, saying someone had stolen $900 from them.
Several Native American artifacts with a total value of $43,000 were reported stolen from a home in Westfield on Aug. 4.
A King resident said their daughter stole their $500 iPhone on Aug. 3, according to a report.
On Aug. 2, Hicks Pharmacy in Walnut Cove reported $500 in damage to a pole in the parking lot.
In Pinnacle on Aug. 1, someone broke into two buildings and stole three catalytic converters, total value of $2,000.
A pair of Stihl chainsaws, with a total value of $1,000 were reported stolen from an outbuilding in King on July 5.