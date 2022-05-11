The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Division, along with the assistance of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Winston-Salem Police Department Joint Task Force, Surry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Pilot Mountain Police Department, Mount Airy Police Department, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol, concluded a six-month long drug investigation. During this joint investigation it was learned that the main suspect, TiffanyDawnWood, who resides in Winston-Salem, was selling methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl from her residence and other locations.
Officers conducted countless hours of surveillance, conducted traffic stops which led to arrests and seizures of illegal narcotics, recovered stolen firearms and located a wanted person who was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals.
Several of the individuals arrested during this operation live in Stokes County but would go meet Wood either at her residence or other locations to purchase the narcotics. Then the individuals would bring the drugs back into Stokes County.
A traffic stop was conducted on Oak Summit Road in Winston-Salem. During the traffic stop, Wood was found to be in possession of 574 grams of methamphetamine, 3.6 grams of fentanyl, a Ruger 9mm pistol, which was reported stolen from Rockingham County, along with $4,200 in cash. The methamphetamine was prepackaged in one-ounce bags and ready to be sold.
“My detectives are working hard to get this poison before it enters our county. All of these agencies working together probably saved several lives and I am proud of the job they are doing,” says Sheriff Joey Lemons. “We are going to keep fighting for our citizens and families of Stokes County in hopes we can rid our county of these horrible drugs.”
Wood was charged with the following along with driving charges: trafficking methamphetamine, possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm and felony possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance. She was held on $50,000 bond.
***
A Lawsonville man told the Sheriff’s office April 12 that someone entered his home and removed $5,000 in cash from a safe.
On April 12, a teenager in King reported that someone had created a false Instagram profile using their name.
The Friends Mart on Highway 66 in King reported on April 12 that a customer attempted to pay for their goods with counterfeit bills.
A King resident reported the theft of several items on April 11, including tools and a Yetti backpack cooler.
Deputies investigated a fraud case on April 11, when a woman in Walnut Cove said her husband wrote $10,000 in checks from her account without permission.
A Suzuki LTZ four-wheeler was reported stolen from a home in Pinnacle on April 8. The blue and white vehicle was valued at $3,000.
A Germanton woman reported on April 8 that someone broke out her car window and stole her purse. Inside the purse were various credit cards and ID cards, and about $150 in cash. The report said $300 in damage was done to the Toyota Camry.