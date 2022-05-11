128499060_web1_Tiffany-Dawn-Wood-

The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Division, along with the assistance of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Winston-Salem Police Department Joint Task Force, Surry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Pilot Mountain Police Department, Mount Airy Police Department, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol, concluded a six-month long drug investigation. During this joint investigation it was learned that the main suspect, TiffanyDawnWood, who resides in Winston-Salem, was selling methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl from her residence and other locations.

Officers conducted countless hours of surveillance, conducted traffic stops which led to arrests and seizures of illegal narcotics, recovered stolen firearms and located a wanted person who was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals.