With the July 4 weekend approaching, Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons has asked that local residents keep in mind several safety precautions in order to make the holiday safe and fun for all involved.

“Stokes County citizens should remember that fireworks, as enjoyable as they are to watch, can be dangerous and should be handled by professionals,” the sheriff said. “According to the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission, there are nearly 13,000 emergency room-treated injuries associated with fireworks a year.”