After nine years in various jobs in Stokes County, County Manager Shannon Shaver has decided it is time to pursue other interests.
Shaver recently turned in her resignation to the board of commissioners, with March 17 slated as her final day on the job.
“Mainly, I’m looking for a little less stress in my life,” Shaver said of her decision. “I am going to be helping my husband with his food truck,” she said.
That business, Town Fork Mobile Kitchen, has grown to the point Shaver said her husband has more business than he can handle at times, so she hopes to help the endeavor keep growing.
“He’s been a chef for 30 years,” she said. “This is something he decided on a couple of years ago. Fortunately, it’s something he’s been very successful with.”
As for her work with the county, she said it was all-consuming, and she could see it growing even more stressful.
“This was a 24-and-hour-a-day job,” she said.
She said over the years the board has, at times, pushed needed updates to technology and infrastructure down the road, putting off necessary maintenance and upgrades in an effort to keep taxes lower.
With two new members on the board of commissioners — Brad Chandler and Keith Wood— there seems to be an appetite to play catch-up.
“I think it’s going to be a stressful budget year,” she said. “There are a lot of things they want to fund, but can’t. It’s kind of hard to catch 30 years up in a single year….we are really sort of shooting for the moon here, wanting to update 30 years worth of stuff at one time.”
While Shaver said she has enjoyed the work, and the challenge of keeping the county running, all of that is just a little more than she wants to take on right now.
Shaver came to the county in 2014, working in the Department of Social Services. By 2016 she was assistant county manager under Jake Oakley, who retired in August of 2021. Shaver was named interim county manager then, and three months later was named as Oakley’s permanent replacement.
“I’m very thankful for my time here,” she said. “We have a lot of good departments heads here, a lot of good people. I appreciate the hard work everyone puts in here, I certainly wish everyone the best, I hope that everyone here can work together well, move Stokes County forward.”
Board Chairman Rick Morris, who has also served as a county manager, said Shaver’s resignation caught the board by surprise, and that his understanding was her decision was for “personal reasons.”
He said the post won’t be vacant long, especially with the annual budget development season getting into full swing.
“We will decide very quickly,” he said of the board’s action to fill the post. “I think we’ll have a decision real soon,” adding that it is likely the board will appoint an acting or interim manager while conducting a search for a permanent replacement.
As for Shaver, she acknowledged there are other executive-level jobs open in the area — Rural Hall, for instance, has an interim manager in place while the board there seeks a permanent replacement — but she said for now her focus is elsewhere.
“Right now, we’re just going to grow this food truck business…and spend a little more time with family.”