Pine Hall Elementary currently has 101 students attending and if enrollment falls below 100, the state will discontinue funding a principal position and reduce the number of paid teachers. The school is not slated to receive a roof replacement from the $5,125,250 needs-based grant.
Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice announced on Friday Stokes County Schools have been awarded a $5,125,250 needs-based grant. Rice received a phone call from State Superintendent Catherine Truitt informing him of the award. The grant requires the district pay a 5% match. The board of education will use the much-needed funds for roof replacements at Walnut Cove Elementary, West Stokes High School, Piney Grove Middle and North Stokes High band room and fieldhouse.
In a social media post put out by the school system it was quickly noted Pine Hall Elementary was missing from the roof replacement list.
The 60-year-old school currently has 101 students attending and if enrollment falls below 100, the state will discontinue funding a principal position and reduce the number of paid teachers to four. In May of last year, in a meeting between the Pine Hall community and the county’s board of education, Dr. Rice said, “That would not be a viable option.”
Back in 2016, the school had 146 students at the start of the school year. That figure has gone down each year.
The county’s board of education is currently working through a facility study, also focusing on its efficiency and gathering information before making decisions whether things should stay the same or changes be made in the future.
For this grant, Dr. Rice said the board looked at projects throughout the county, some in the north, some in the southwest and some in the southeast.
“All three different areas were covered in that request. Pine Hall was not on the list because there are still some unanswered questions,” he said. “It certainly was not the only need left off this list. We can also reapply for more grants in the future when we have better answers.”
“Walnut Cove is going to get a new roof. That building is going to be there serving students. Piney Grove is a newer facility, and that building will be there in 20 to 40 years depending on how long that roof lasts. West Stokes is over 20 years old, but it’s going to serve students for 20 to 40 more years. We chose facilities that we knew had some staying power until we did all the other research.”
Dr. Rice said firmly, “When people have said the board has just forgotten about Pine Hall and neglected Pine Hall, that’s not true.”
Since 2016, $250,000 in capital improvements have been made to the Pine Hall campus.
The superintendent recalled Germanton Elementary requesting a new parking lot, and the funding went to Pine Hall instead. North Stokes and Pine Hall requested their building be painted; it was granted at Pine Hall and North Stokes was asked to wait.
“It’s a population issue; it’s not a board of education wanting to close a school. The board can’t create new students. We have to make business decisions. No one has offered us 90 million dollars to replace all the schools built in the 50s and 60s. We’re trying to look at what’s reasonable, how to best serve kids, and take into account community culture as well. The board is trying to get as much information as they can to make decisions in the future. None of those decisions have been made at this time.”