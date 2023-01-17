Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice announced on Friday Stokes County Schools have been awarded a $5,125,250 needs-based grant. Rice received a phone call from State Superintendent Catherine Truitt informing him of the award. The grant requires the district pay a 5% match. The board of education will use the much-needed funds for roof replacements at Walnut Cove Elementary, West Stokes High School, Piney Grove Middle and North Stokes High band room and fieldhouse.

In a social media post put out by the school system it was quickly noted Pine Hall Elementary was missing from the roof replacement list.