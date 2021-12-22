128026123_web1_tiktok-logo

DANBURY — The Stokes County School System, along with almost all of the school central offices in the area, responded quickly to address concerns after a viral social media “challenge” encouraged students to bring weapons to school last Friday.

The school systems agreed that they did not “believe the threat to be credible.” Nonetheless, steps were taken, including cooperating with local law enforcement agencies, to ensure that schools and students remain safe.