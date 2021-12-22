DANBURY — The Stokes County School System, along with almost all of the school central offices in the area, responded quickly to address concerns after a viral social media “challenge” encouraged students to bring weapons to school last Friday.
The school systems agreed that they did not “believe the threat to be credible.” Nonetheless, steps were taken, including cooperating with local law enforcement agencies, to ensure that schools and students remain safe.
Most reports said the nationwide threat had origins on the video platform TikTok, however TikTok officials, via the company’s Twitter profile, said it had found no evidence that the challenge began or spread on the platform.
“We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok,” a company spokesperson said.
The following message was posted to the Stokes County Schools Facebook page:
“Stokes County Schools is aware of a troubling social media post that has been shared widely today on the social media platform TikTok. The post refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday, December 17, 2021. The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district, or even North Carolina.
While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are working with the Sheriff’s department, and classes will continue as normal tomorrow, December 17, 2021.
The safety of students and staff is our priority, and we take all threats to our schools seriously. We encourge parents to speak with your child and monitor their use of social media, including TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook.
Many threats against schools originate on these platforms. We ask that you, as our partner in your child’s education, alert us to any perceived threats.
If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member.
We all have extremely important roles in providing a safe learning environment for your child.
Thank you to community members for reaching out and helping to keep us informed of posts such as these.”