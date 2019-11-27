School board delays decision on extending Rice’s contract

WALNUT COVE – The Stokes County Board of Education Monday night tabled a decision on extending the contract of Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice until its next meeting, set for Dec. 16.
After a lengthy closed-door session, the Board came back into open session at 10:05 p.m. Board member Mike Rogers made a motion to table the agenda item “so that we can complete the evaluation” of Dr. Rice. That performance evaluation was begun in July but not finished.
Rogers’ motion passed by a vote of 3-1, with Board Chair Cheryl Lawson Knight casting the dissenting vote.
Two and a half years remain on Rice’s current contract.
Knight read a statement before the Board went into the closed session that said Rice “has never asked this Board for more money or a bonus. He has only asked that we treat him fairly. Treating someone fairly is being upfront and honest with them over what the future holds for them in Stokes County Schools. To go on and let another year pass would not be fair. … A year and a half is not ample time for a business professional to learn that they need to look for another job and sell their home.”
Lawson went on to praise Rice as “a man who works hard for our students. A man who advocates the best possible educational opportunities. A man who wants to keep our schools as safe as possible. A man who travels the state to support our student-athletes.”
During the public comments phase of the meeting, several residents spoke in favor of Rice as well. King Mayor Jack Warren said “I have seen numerous superintendents come and go in Stokes County over the past 30 years. You have a man in this position who is doing a great job and who wants to be in Stokes County. In addition to the job he is doing for our schools, he is an active and involved citizen, participating in community organizations and supporting events on almost a daily basis.”
Stokes resident Andy Stevens said that while he and Rice have had their share of differences of opinion, he believes Rice has “the right attitude, the right philosophy of schooling, the right style of management to satisfy citizen and surpass student expectations.”
In other business the Board:
• Approved seeking of construction bids for the North Stokes High freezer/cooler and the Greenhouse at West Stokes High School;
• Heard positive news about a grant that will help with special needs students and allow the system to hire a part-time counselor for middle school students;
• Discussed the calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.
Holding its regular meeting at Southeast Stokes Middle School, the Board also celebrated a number of “good news” achievements:
Laura Williams of Walnut Cove Elementary was recognized by the North Carolina Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCCTM) as an Outstanding Elementary Mathematics Teacher for the 2018/2019 school year.
Soil & Water Contest Winners
Poster Contest
Third Grade, 1st Place – Eva Bullins Lawsonville Elementary; 2nd Place – Carley Bennett Lawsonville Elementary.
Fourth Grade, 1st Place – Finley Hayes, London Elementary; 2nd Place – Emily Moore, London Elementary.
Fifth Grade, 1st Place – Abbey Landreth, Sandy Ridge Elementary; 2nd Place – Maddy Fine, Mount Olive Elementary.
Sixth Grade, 1st Place – Brooke Burroughs Southeastern Stokes Middle, 2nd Place – Brooke Moon, Southeastern Stokes Middle School.
Essay Contest
Sixth Grade, 1st Place – Abbagail Eaton, Southeastern Stokes Middle; 2nd Place – Lilly Begley, Southeastern Stokes Middle School.
Slideshow Contest
Sixth Grade, 1st Place – Ava Smith, Southeastern Stokes Middle School; 2nd Place – Jesse Harrold, Southeastern Stokes Middle School.
The North Carolina Department of Public Division of Academic and Behavior Systems recognized three schools for documenting MTSS Implementation efforts through the FAM-S assessment: Pine Hall Elementary, Pinnacle Elementary, and Piney Grove Middle schools.
Growth Award Certificates
100% Graduation Club 2018/2019: Stokes Early College.
Exceeded NC Academic Growth Award: Lawsonville Elementary, Poplar Springs Elementary, London Elementary, North Stokes High, Mount Olive Elementary, South Stokes High, Nancy Reynolds Elementary, Stokes Early College.
NC Academic Growth Award: King Elementary, Sandy Ridge Elementary, Pine Hall Elementary, Walnut Cove Elementary, Pinnacle Elementary, and West Stokes High.
By Neill Caldwell
Reach Neill Caldwell at neill.caldwell@thestokesnews.com or 336-591-2119.