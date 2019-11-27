web1_rice.jpg
By Stokes News

WALNUT COVE – The Stokes County Board of Education Monday night tabled a decision on extending the contract of Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice until its next meeting, set for Dec. 16.

After a lengthy closed-door session, the Board came back into open session at 10:05 p.m. Board member Mike Rogers made a motion to table the agenda item “so that we can complete the evaluation” of Dr. Rice. That performance evaluation was begun in July but not finished.

School board delays decision on extending Rice’s contract