129314529_web1_Blue-Semi-Truck

DOBSON — Surry Community College will be offering an evening Truck Driver Training Program at the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Dr., in Yadkinville.

The class will start on Thursday, March 9, and run through Thursday, June 29. It will meet Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with online meetings on Fridays.