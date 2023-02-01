DOBSON — Surry Community College will be offering an evening Truck Driver Training Program at the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Dr., in Yadkinville.
The class will start on Thursday, March 9, and run through Thursday, June 29. It will meet Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with online meetings on Fridays.
College officials say that the median pay for truck drivers is $47,100 per year, according to the United States Department of Labor. Drivers with experience can make more than $50,000.
The SCC Truck Driver Training Program teaches proper driving procedures, safe driver responsibility, commercial motor vehicle laws and regulations, and the basic principles and practices for operating commercial vehicles. The coursework includes motor vehicle laws and regulations, map reading, vehicle maintenance, safety procedures, daily logs, defensive driving, freight handling, security and fire protection.
Highway driving training exercises and classroom lectures are used to develop the students’ knowledge and skills. Graduates are qualified to take the Commercial Driver’s License Test and are employable by commercial trucking firms. They may also become owner-operators and work as private contract haulers.
Admission requirements include official driving record; physical examination; reading placement test score of 40 or higher; disclosure form; high school transcript; and drug testing.
For more information about SCC’s Truck Driver Training Program, contact the Yadkin Center at 336-386-3580. The tuition is $2,000, although some qualify for a tuition scholarship. To check eligibility, visit www.surry.edu/funding.