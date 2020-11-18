A couple of major county events are happening at mid-day on Saturday, one long-anticipated and the other an annual party with a purpose.
Respectively they are the official opening of the new Dog Park at Recreation Acres in King, and the Soup in a Bowl, a fundraiser for local food banks, in Danbury.
In addition to offering wonderful soup served in beautiful bows, Soup in a Bowl is important to the community in terms of its impact on feeding hungry local residents, and/or those living below the poverty line.
“The annual event has consistently provided much needed funds to the Northern Stokes Food Pantry,” says Kathryn Converse, the interim coordinator at NSFP. “In years past, those funds have provided very significant annual contributions. Without the funds from Soup in a Bowl, we would be hard pressed to provide the support so urgently needed in northern Stokes County.”
Converse added that COVID-19 has presented some unique challenges to operations this year. “The Board and our volunteers have worked hard and creatively to ensure the safety of those requiring support as well as the safety of all volunteers. As a result of their strong commitment, the pantry has remained open and able to provide food to those in need. Upgrades which will solidify our ability to address hunger in the community are underway now, including the purchase of increased freezer and refrigerator capacity. The funds received from this year’s Soup in a Bowl will provide a very much appreciated leg up for those upgrades.”
King Outreach Ministry Executive Director Jeff Brown echoes the idea that Soup In a Bowl is a great boost for non-profit.
“Over the past three years, we have received $5,000 in donations, is a huge benefit to us,” Brown said. “These donations allow us to assist our clients with heating needs, energy disconnects, food, clothing and so much more.
“We are blessed to live in a community where so many people reach out to help others. Soup in a Bowl is fun, delicious and you come home with a beautiful bowl. What more could you ask for?”
Amanda Dodson, executive director at East Stokes Outreach Ministry, said “We’re really grateful to the Arts Council for hosting this event each year. Even during this time when so many things have been cancelled, they were able to make it happen and keep folks safe. It really says a lot about them and their commitment to our community and local food banks.
“We recently assisted a gentleman with food,” Dodson said. “Before he put the bags of groceries in his car, he opened a sleeve of crackers and started eating. He told one of our volunteers he hadn’t eaten the day before and he just needed a quick bite. A lot of us don’t understand that type of hunger, but it’s very real and it’s in our own community.”
She added that the end of the year is a stressful time of year for people, even in non-pandemic years. “We’re seeing single mothers who have lost their job or their hours have been cut. Many come to us frazzled and apologetic. Our response is always that we’re glad they’re here and thankful we have food to offer their family. We want to come alongside them, take some of that pressure off and be there when people need it most.”
Dodson also wanted to remind everyone of additional ways to get involved, including volunteering at the three ministries, or something as simple as shopping at the thrift stores that fund the three local food pantries.
The reimagined 2020 event will be held in the back parking lot of The Arts Place on Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. Social distancing will be observed. While it be primarily be a “to-go” event, there will be a few tables set up for eating on site. While Saturday is forecast to be perfect weather-wise (sunny and 67 degrees!), in the event of rain, the event will be flipped into a pickup/drive-thru format.
The King Dog Park is on the “back side” of Rec Acres, behind the soccer fields. The easiest way to get there is by using the Pilot View Drive entrance, near the King Public Library Branch, then turning right into the park, then left into the first parking lot and following the paved drive until it ends in a circle.
The park is at least an acre and a half, with a one-acre section for large dogs and a half-acre section for smaller dogs. These are separated by a fence and include an entrance vestibule on either side. The park will feature waste stations, water stations, trash cans, benches, trees, and exercise-related stations. Plans for the park were drawn up by City Planner Todd Cox.
Last Saturday local Boy Scout and West Stokes High School senior Will Erickson, with the help of several members of the King Rotary Club, planted a half-dozen red maple trees in the park as his Eagle public service project.
This Saturday, the ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. The event will also include a dog-themed raffle, coffee/hot chocolate, dog treats and barbecue by Goodtimes food truck.
The idea for the dog park at Recreation Acres was originally put forth by Marilyn Massey, a citizen who presented it to City Council in 2018. Liking the idea, Council asked the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board look into it more in depth. The Parks and Recreation Board advised several changes, and the updated plan was brought back to City Council on March 4, 2019, when it was approved unanimously.
To learn more, go to https://www.ci.king.nc.us/parksrecreation and click on “Dog Park Information.” Parks and Rec is still accepting donations and sponsorships/
And wait, there’s more! There are other big events happening on this pre-Thanksgiving Saturday. The Kordick Family Farm will hold Customer Appreciation Day at the orchard store from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be complimentary apple-related goodies including stack cake, cider caramels, candied pecans, hot mulled cider and other things. “The packhouse will be open and filled with stuff to eat, as well as purchase, and we’ll have some gourds and pumpkins about, but nothing much really going on outside unless people want to purchase trees,” says Brittany Kordick.
Kordick Family Farm is located at 1259 Joyce Acres Road in Westfield.
Also this Saturday, King Parks and Recreation will have a Christmas-themed oil painting class from noon to 6 p.m. at the opposite end of Recreation Acres Park, while Dandelions All Things Weddings and Events, located at 226 North Main Street in Walnut Cove, is offering a Ceramic Snowman Class starting at 3:30 p.m. For more details, visit www.allthingsweddings.org.
Finally, Stokes Citizens for Safe and Healthy Communities will hold its third consecutive Saturday morning Food Drive, this one to benefit King Outreach Ministry, from 9 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Post 290 on Main Street. Volunteers will be accepting non-perishable food items for the food pantry and of course monetary contributions are always welcome.