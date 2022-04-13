DANBURY — RiverStreet Networks CEO Eric Cramer appeared before the Stokes County Commissioners Monday night to update the Board on efforts to bring better internet coverage to the county.
RiverStreet was the provider selected by the Board in response to the Request for Proposal sent out recently.
“We are well on the way… we already started working on the project,” Cramer told the Board. “We hope to get it done as soon as possible. We know it’s a significant need for the county.”
Cramer thanked the Commissioners for selecting RiverStreet.
“The charge was to serve every single person who does not (currently) get high-speed internet, which would be 1,904 homes,” he said. “Our plan accomplishes that goal. We will be seeking additional grants and matching funds to complete the network. We will apply for as much additional funding as possible. The county has provided $2.4 million in ARP funds, and that’s a pretty big commitment.”
There is a lot of both state and federal funding out there that has been especially earmarked for Broadband expansion in rural areas. The goal, Cramer said, is to apply for as many grants as possible.
Greg Coltrain, from RiverStreet’s Business Development department, discussed the many different “buckets” of funding created by the state in its Broadband effort, including the $380 million pool in the current state GREAT grant cycle, which is due May 4. He also said both the state and the FCC are working independently to create more accurate maps of Broadband access.
Coltrain also echoed Cramer’s comments about how RiverStreet began working on the project as soon as it saw the county’s RFP. “Our engineering has already started to learn how to build the backbone. The existing network is 239.15 fiber cable miles.” (The company’s original contract with the county was done in 2015 for $11 million, which included the schools, county offices, etc.)
“The number are kind of complex,” he said. “We can do a deeper dive with your Broadband Committee to help them understand.
The entire project, Coltrain said, will cost $11.5 million. And RiverStreet wants the county to set aside 20% of that, or about $2.4 million, from its ARP funds.
“So we’re talking $11.5 million for 1904 households?” Board chair Sonya Cox asked. “Just so people know what it costs … it ain’t cheap.”
“This is why people are not building (Broadband) in rural areas, because the cost is so high,” Coltrain responded.
Commissioner Wayne Barneycastle took that opportunity to interject that “this is not a free service. You’ll have to pay for your (internet) service. People have gotten the idea that with grants that everything will be free.”
Coltrain said that RiverStreet does have ways to assist low-income customers with their monthly bill.
He added that once new maps are created there will be “more fundable locations. Then we can come back and see what that might look like. But Coltrain said that new maps may not be ready until the end of 2023 or 2024.
At that point Commissioner Ronnie Mendenhall told Coltrain and Cramer that “we had been handed a sheet with six concerns at four o’clock.” The sheet was prepared by the county attorney, administrative staff and the Technical Assistance team. “You’ve addressed several of these concerns,” mendenhall continued.
“We will take these back and get a response to you,” Coltrain said.
Commissioner Rick Morris then asked if that process could be expedited with a special meeting with the Broadband Committee and/or the Board members. “I’d like to see this move forward and get these concerns ironed out,” Cox added.
In other business the Commissioners:
● Voted to rescind the county’s “animal tax” at the request of tax administrator Richard Brim. Stokes County is one of just 16 counties in the state that either levy an Animal Tax or collects an Animal Fee, Brim said. The county’s Tax Office levies an annual tax of $6 per listed dog, but many residents do not list their pet or have even de-listed them, he said, adding that the tax is almost impossible to enforce. “There is only a small fraction of the dogs listed within the County. This seems very unfair to the portion of taxpayers that actually do list their pets,” said Brim, adding that it’s the number one complaint that his office receives.
● Approved a request for a new Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) to be based at the Francisco Fire Department. Emergency Services Director Brandon Gentry made the presentation for the request, which was made for last year’s budget cycle but was delayed. The vehicle was include a paramedic on duty 24 hours a day, which meant that the station in Francisco has to be made ready to house someone 24/7. Gentry told the Board that this addition will improve response times to multiple areas of the county. “This QRV will serve the citizens of Westfield, Francisco, and Lawsonville. Our average response time to Francisco and Westfield is 20-29 minutes. Most areas of the county will have an ambulance on scene within 10-13 minutes.” He added that while the Francisco Fire station staff does a great job with basic EMS services, having an advanced-level paramedic will be a bonus.
Commissioner Mendenhall said the quick response issue was literally close to his heart, saying that having an ambulance only three or four minutes from his home saved his life when he had his two heart attacks.
● Approved the Walnut Cove Lions’ request to replace a damaged dugout at the county-owned ballfield. Glenda Pruitt told the Board that Walnut Cove wants a block dugout that would match the one already in place. She estimated the cost as between $5,000 and $6,000. “It’s very important that we move on this,” said Commissioner Mendendall, a former coach in the Walnut Cove Little League. “Opening Day was last Saturday and the season ends May 28. They have 176 children signed up to play this year.”
● Approved a resolution for the intent to close a portion of Victory Hill Church Road, an act which does not close the road but triggers a public hearing on the closure on May 9. A portion of the road is located in Stokes County and a portion is located in Rockingham County, and the state DOT has already decided to close the Rockingham portion of the road.
● Approved a proclamation marking April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. The document says that in calendar year 2021, 766 reports were made to child protective services in Stokes County.
● Discussed a budget workshop schedule, which will include a public hearing on June 7 at 7 p.m. The annual joint meeting with the Board of Education will be held on June 14.
● Reviewed The Stokes County Aging Services Planning Committee’s “desperate” need to fill six vacancies. Register of Deeds Brandon Hooker has applied to fill one of these vacancies.
● Learned that Finance Director Lisa Lankford is recommending the county continued its relationship with Martin Starnes and Associates as its auditor.
● Approved Johnna Cheeks; Sam Pegram; Elaine Habenicht, Lindsay Moose, and and Robin Riddlebarger to the Stokes County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.