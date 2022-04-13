128400593_web1_Stokes-County-Presentation_Page_11

A page from the RiverStreet presentation to the Board of Commissioners Monday night shows areas of proposed wireless coverage in the county.

DANBURY — RiverStreet Networks CEO Eric Cramer appeared before the Stokes County Commissioners Monday night to update the Board on efforts to bring better internet coverage to the county.

RiverStreet was the provider selected by the Board in response to the Request for Proposal sent out recently.