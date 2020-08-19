KING — Stokes County Schools Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice told the Board of Education Monday night that if the deep-cleaning supplies that are on back-order come in before October, the system will move forward with face-to-face instruction.
“I want our kids in the building as soon as possible,” Rice said. “As I said in the release last week, the schedule is subject to change. … There will be no problem changing course.”
Last week the schools made the announcement that it would extend the originally planned two weeks of remote learning to start the semester to nine weeks – the first grading period – because it was still lacking the cleaning supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) needed for in-person learning at its 19 schools.
School systems around the state and nation are seeking the same supplies, overwhelming the vendors who produce these kinds of materials. The vendors that Stokes County has been working with told local officials that they should now expect delivery in early October.
Meeting at Poplar Springs Elementary School, Rice again walked the Board through the timeline of events leading up to the opening of schools this month. “We ordered PPE needs in May,” he said. “The room ‘foggers’ are the ones that heat up and ionize the particles to stick to surfaces. By using those we can deep clean a classroom in 90 seconds to three minutes. We ordered the foggers and everything was on schedule. We knew we would need training time so we put in two weeks (of remote learning). … Last week we were told several of the items ordered would not be in on time. We’ve ordered and paid for them. But I did not feel we could educate in a safe environment.”
Twenty-five of these backpack sprayers or foggers have been ordered, plus two of the hand-held devices.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bryan Taylor said that he had checked on Monday to get an updated estimate of delivery and that “nothing has changed” since last week.
“We want to make sure we start school safely,” Taylor said. “One difference between us and other nearby systems is that we’re not taking a day off during the week, so we will have to clean and disinfect in the evenings. … This is a very, very different situation for everyone involved. It’s a brand-new situation that none of us have even dealt with. We have responsibility for the health and wellness of 5,500 kids and 800 staff members, and we have to make sure your children are safe.”
Asked by Board member Cheryl Knight if alternative plans are being discussed, Dr. Rice responded “Every day.” Taylor added “We talk seven days a week, literally.”
“I am committed to face-to-face instruction,” Rice added. “I know the power of the teacher. There is no substitute.”
Board member Katie Tedder asked about the possibility of using school buses as wi-fi hot-spots. “That works well in urban areas,” Rice said, “but the buses don’t have a great coverage area. You park (the bus) out in Lawsonville somewhere and the house it’s in front of is about the only one that will get (wi-fi) coverage.”
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper gave local school systems the option of starting its year in “Plan C,” all-remote learning, if for any reason that was a better choice to make sure students and staff would be safe. Plan B, a hybrid in-person plan with 50% capacity in the buildings each day and students alternating instruction in two groups, is now scheduled to start no earlier than Oct. 15.
This week the traditional schools are holding orientation in small group settings. Students and parents go through temperature checks and screening questions before being admitted, and are asked to wear face masks during their sessions with teachers.
Several other areas related to school opening were included in Monday night’s discussion. The Stokes County Schools’ free feeding program entered a new phase on Monday that will continue through Aug. 31, with 17 sites open for curbside pickup. Sites are open at all elementary schools, all middle schools, and North, South and West high schools. Pick up time is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This program is for all children and youth age 18 and under.
Beginning Sept. 1, schools will begin the regular paying school lunch program, as the waiver that the system was using to pay for the free meal distribution expires. The program will continue at the sites, but will be point of sale instead of free. (To fill out an application for free and reduced lunches for the school year, go to https://www.lunchapplication.com/.)
The program served more than 600 persons on Monday, Nutrition Director Lisa Dillon told the Board. Since the free meal distribution program started in the spring, Stokes County Schools have given away more than 307,000 meals.
“I’m amazed at how much our school nutrition staff has accomplished,” Rice said, “and want to publicly say thank you.” Board member Pat Messick added “You’ve done a tremendous job feeding kids,” she said. “We all applaud you.”
There was a brief discussion of the amount of bleach that will be used in the disinfecting of classrooms. The mixture rate agreed on is four teaspoons (.66 ounces) of bleach per quart of water. Rice pointed out that the tables being used for the meeting were cleaned with that solution.
The Board of Education received an update on registration numbers for the opening of the new school year. There has been 4,196 enrollments, with 3,002 requesting face-to-face instruction and 1,194 requesting fully remote learning. Of those, 134 students are new to Stokes County, including 73 from out of county, 38 from home schooling, 15 from charter schools and eight from private schools.
During the public comments time, three parents pleaded for in-person learning. Jennifer Long said that the internet at her house fluctuates all day, and that “Kids need a return to normalcy. … My daughter’s learning experience (in the spring) has shattered her self-confidence. She went from the Honor Roll to saying ‘I’ll never pass the fourth grade!’”
Gwen Hawkins also complained about the quality of the internet signal at her home and spoke about those students who don’t get a signal at all.
“Parents, we hear you,” responded Board Chair Mike Rogers. “We were 100 percent behind Dr. Rice’s plan to open the schools with Plan B, and we 100 percent understand this hiccup – at least we hope it’s just a hiccup. Your words do not fall on deaf ears. We agree with you.”
In other business the Board:
● Approved a new crowd-funding – using online sites to solicit donations for schools – policy.
● Approved a new personnel report.
● Approved a reduction in school fees in wake of the pandemic.
● Heard a report from Anna McGee on a new job description for instructional coaches for teachers.