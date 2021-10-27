Redistricting began in earnest this week as the North Carolina General Assembly began releasing first drafts of new maps of political districts and holding public hearings on the process.
Redistricting happens every 10 years, after the federal Census, and has a huge impact on the political future. In recent years there’s been an outcry about gerrymandering, or the drawing of districts to benefit the party in power. But that’s happened since the 1960s, if not forever.
Because Republicans have a majority in both houses of the state legislature, they will ultimately decide where the new lines are drawn. The new maps will be exempt from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto stamp.
Legislators are drawing the maps themselves as opposed to an independent commission, a reform many advocates have called for for years.
There’s more attention this time because North Carolina is adding a 14th Congressional district due to the state’s increasing population.
State House, Senate and U.S. Congressional districts will all likely change. For Stokes County, the outcomes could show little change, or a vastly different landscape.
A draft map for the State Senate, for example, indicates Stokes County would be grouped with much of Forsyth County, with the exception of the area within the city limits of Winston-Salem. That would mean a change of representation, as the current local Senator is Phil Berger from Rockingham county, and in this preliminary plan Rockingham would be paired with Guilford County, at least the part that does not include the cities of Greensboro and High Point. Berger is currently the N.C. Senate leader.
The preliminary draft for the new House indicates much less change, with all of Stokes being paired with a small chunk of Forsyth County for the 69th House district.
Meanwhile, the first maps for new Congressional districts offer an even greater puzzle for Stokes County residents. There have been five maps submitting for this change.
The map with the least amount of change for Stokes puts the county into the 5th District with the western part of Rockingham, then stretching to the west and into the High Country as far as Avery County.
But another map puts Stokes into a 5th District that includes Wilkes, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, Polk and even Henderson counties to the west.
And still another redistricting interpretation joins Stokes to the 2nd District with the counties along the Virginia state line across to Northampton and Halifax counties in the eastern half of the state.
The N.C. House Redistricting Committee submitted its proposed state district maps last Friday, after two months of meetings. They can be viewed on the legislative website along with the state Senate’s five draft maps for congressional districts, with one proposed map drawn of their own districts.
The much-anticipated district map for the House was tweeted out by Rep. Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, on Friday. Hall, who chairs the House Redistricting Committee, labeled it “the chair’s” proposed map: pic.twitter.com/6Zi4tYsvKw.
Public hearings began Monday at different locations across the state and are available to watch online. Legislators are focused on making the redistricting process as public as possible because they would like to complete the maps by Nov. 5 for the congressional districts and the General Assembly ahead of the candidate filing period starting Dec. 6.
During the first of two days of public hearings on them, speakers criticized proposals that could make at least 10 of the state’s 14 U.S. House districts favorable to Republican candidates. Republicans currently hold an 8-5 advantage in the state’s congressional ranks.
Maps most favorable to Republicans would split predominantly Democratic Mecklenburg and Wake counties among at least three districts, some of which would spill into more conservative and rural surrounding counties, thereby making it harder for Democrats to win.
Another example is that the current congressional map has Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem in a single district, that’s a safe Democratic seat, represented by Kathy Manning. But every new GOP-drawn proposal would split the three Triad cities into three separate districts, all connected with rural communities an hour or more away.
Even one Republican activist also questioned why lawmakers want to put Greensboro in her district, which previously has just covered the rural and highly conservative northwestern corner of the state that’s represented by Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx. “We don’t have anything in common” with Guilford County, said Lynette Ramsey, a Caldwell County Republican leader.