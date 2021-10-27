127811663_web1_redistricting-map1

Redistricting began in earnest this week as the North Carolina General Assembly began releasing first drafts of new maps of political districts and holding public hearings on the process.

Redistricting happens every 10 years, after the federal Census, and has a huge impact on the political future. In recent years there’s been an outcry about gerrymandering, or the drawing of districts to benefit the party in power. But that’s happened since the 1960s, if not forever.