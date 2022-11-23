For the third consecutive year, the King Department of Parks and Recreation is sponsoring its Christmas Parade of Porches.
Don’t let the name fool you — anyone sitting on Main Street waiting for a string of porches to roll by will be waiting a long time.
The event provides a way for county residents and visitors interested in seeing Christmas decorations to get a map which highlights where many of the homes done up in Yuletide decor are located.
And, according to Olivia Calloway, director of the department, it is a means for those who enjoy decorating their home to have a way to let fans know where their homes are.
”We started it in 2020, this will be our third year,” Calloway said of the rolling event. “It was in the time of COVID, everyone was isolating, the initial idea was a way to get people out and spread Christmas cheer during that time, when people couldn’t get together. But it blew up, it was really popular and everyone enjoyed it, everyone wanted to keep it going.”
So that is what she and her department did.
The way it works is that folks who enjoy decorating their homes — be it with simple ribbons and bows, or a veritable Griswald Christmas wonderland — can supply their address to the recreation department. There, Calloway puts together a map showing where the homes are. Fans of Christmasy decorated homes can use the map to drive the county and check out the holiday scenes.
“The map will initially go online on Dec. 1,” Calloway said. “If they (homeowners) want to register and be on the initial map, they need to do that by Nov. 30. But, if they don’t get to it on time, I can still add them to the map. If they submit the information to me using our website, I’ll have it on the map within two business days after they register.”
Those who go to the trouble of decorating and registering can get a little something more than simple gratification for providing a nice Christmas tour of the county — visitors going to see the homes can go online and vote for their favorite.
“We put a sign out in the yards,” Calloway said. “We put a first, second, and third place sign for bragging rights, and we give away Amazon gift cards.”
The first version of the map, she said, will be available at the recreation department’s website — https://www.ci.king.nc.us/parksrecreation — on Dec. 1, and voting ends at noon on Dec. 19.
“The longer you’re on the map, the more opportunities for votes you have,” she said.
Calloway said the first two years averaged about 50 homes participating.
“I thought it would be popular, but I was pleasantly surprised. It is just one of those things that kind of ran by itself. …I think it s a great way to get people out. People always want to see lights, and this is a way for people who like to put out lights to get word out about their displays.”
Even though Thanksgiving hasn’t yet come, she said there are already five homes entered. “After Thanksgiving, there’ll be a rush.”
Some of the homes, she said, will be featured by the department in social media posts, when the home owners tag them with a photo of their home. But not all.
“If you want to see all of them, you have to go out and see them yoruself, we won’t have a picture of every one.”
Disc golf?
While it might not be thought of as a traditional Christmas event, Calloway said her department is sponsoring its first-ever Christmas Classic Disc Golf Tournament on Dec. 11 at Rec Acres.
“This will be the first city-sanctioned tournament on our new disc golf course,” she said. The course was officially opened in September. “This is just a fun event, more recreational than competitive.”
The event is slated from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The registration fee is $15, which includes a “one-of-a-kind disc designed for the event,” for each participant, Calloway said. Her department is also asking participants and observers to bring a wrapped gift, worth roughly $10 or less, that will be donated to area children.
In addition to the disc golf, there will be Christmas music playing, hot chocolate, and other goodies.
To register, visit https://www.ci.king.nc.us/parksrecreation or show up that day for onsite registration.
Christmas movie
The parks and rec department will be holding another first this year — a community Christmas movie — set for Dec. 22 at Rec Acres, featuring a 6:30 p.m. showing of “The Grinch.”
“We will have popcorn and drinks and candy for sale,” Calloway said of the free showing. No need to register ahead of time — “Just show up,” she said.
While the movie will be indoors, with seating available, she suggested those planning to attend take a chair or blanket, “something cozy.”