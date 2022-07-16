The calendar might show summer, and the outdoor temperatures will reinforce that, but some area folks are already gearing up for a couple of annual autumn events that have a special meaning for many.
The yearly Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s teams are starting their fundraising and organizing efforts, working with the Alzheimer’s Association for events in both Mount Airy and Winston-Salem.
Christine John-Fuller of the Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter said there is no specific walk in Stokes County, but many residents there typically participate in the Winston-Salem or Mount Airy events — or occasionally both.
The Mount Airy walk is set for Sept. 10 at Riverside Park. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and a walk start time of 10:30 a.m.
The Winston-Salem walk is Nov. 5 at Truist Stadium. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and a walk start time of 10:30 a.m.
“On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease,” the organization said in a statement announcing the walk dates. “The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. In North Carolina, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 356,000 caregivers.
“Registration actually opens in January every year,” John-Fuller said. “We’ve had people all spring getting involved. A couple of months out is when people really kick into gear.” she said.
Typically, those participating in the walks will do fundraising efforts of various sorts, with the money going to the Alzheimer’s’s Association.
“Some do an online fundraising page, they put their picture up, tell their story of who they are walking for,” she said, explaining that many participants have been touched by Alzheimer’s’s. “One person might decide they are going to fundraise by creating a Facebook fundraising page and sharing, another person may say ‘I’m going to throw a lemonade stand together and raise money that way.”
She said most of the folks taking part in the walk, or volunteering to run the event, have often had a brush with the dreaded disease. Often, she said they have had a family member or close friend who was claimed by Alzheimer’s or some other form of dementia.
Others, she said, are professionals who work in the medical and long-term care field, who often work with Alzheimer’s’ and dementia patients.
For those wishing to participate, either as a walker or a team captain, she said registration for the walks is free. For those wanting to take part in the Mount Airy walk, registration is at act.alz.org/MountAiry. For the Winston-Salem walk, registration is at http://act.alz.org/WinstonSalem
John-Fuller said there is no cost to register, and once a person joins up, they are paired with someone within the association along with an online “tool kit” that can help them with fundraising and preparation for the walk.
Because there is no such walk in Stokes County, she said it is up to the folks there to determine which walk they want to be part of.
“It’s usually where they have connections. Maybe some have family members in Surry County, so they do the Mount Airy walk. Some may have support in Winston-Salem, family there or they work there, so they do the Winston-Salem walk…We may not have a walk in every single community, but we have an opportunity in every community for folks to be involved in the organization.”
Additionally, she said the association has an annual Longest Day fundraiser and awareness event for folks who want to help with a campaign not tied to any particular walk day. Regardless of how a person becomes involved, John-Fuller said the association offers a way for people to help those in their own community.
“It’s also important for people to understand, the funds we raise, whether you have a walk or not, serve the individuals in the community or that county where the money was raised,” she said. That support may take the form of education programs for caregivers and family members of a person with Alzheimer’s, providing support groups, or the use of the 24-hour help line.
“We have no shortage of support in a community even if there isn’t a walk,” she said.
The Winston-Salem walk, she said, is one of the largest in the state, with a couple of thousand people often participating. This year’s goal is to raise $240,000.
In Mount Airy, she said the walk there often “overperforms” when compared to communities of a similar size.
“We are incredibly impressed with Mount Airy. Several hundred people come out and participate…Every year, year after year, they have done unbelievable work and surpassed their goal.” This year’s goal, she said, is $90,000.
For individuals who do not want to go through the formal fund raising efforts, she said there is still an opportunity to help.
“In addition to getting a team together or considering sponsorship, we’re always looking for volunteers. Both the Winston-Salem walk and the Mount Airy walk have local committees that help rally the troops. Getting involved as a committee member or volunteer at a walk is a great way to help.”
For more information about the walks, volunteering, or for anyone seeking information, visit alz.org/northcarolina or call 800-272-3900.