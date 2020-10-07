SANDY RIDGE — Rev. Greg Collins, 59, pastor of Delta United Methodist Church died Sept. 28. Two weeks prior to his death, he was admitted to Novant Forsyth Hospital with COVID-19. In just two short weeks, his decline was rapid.

As a friend and peer to Rev. Collins, I was asked to officiate his funeral service last Friday outside at Delta UMC. Having served Delta early in my ministry starting in 1996, my tie to this congregation goes back many years. This is the church where I met my husband, Jeff Lemons, and it is his home church where he has been a member since he was a child.