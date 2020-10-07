SANDY RIDGE — Rev. Greg Collins, 59, pastor of Delta United Methodist Church died Sept. 28. Two weeks prior to his death, he was admitted to Novant Forsyth Hospital with COVID-19. In just two short weeks, his decline was rapid.
As a friend and peer to Rev. Collins, I was asked to officiate his funeral service last Friday outside at Delta UMC. Having served Delta early in my ministry starting in 1996, my tie to this congregation goes back many years. This is the church where I met my husband, Jeff Lemons, and it is his home church where he has been a member since he was a child.
Over the last two weeks I can’t begin to describe what this time has been like for Greg’s wife Bonnie, his mother Betty, and his daughters and grandchildren. There were long days and sleepless nights as Bonnie waited for the next call from the doctor to give her an update, since she was not able to visit him in person because of the visitation restrictions.
Delta UMC surrounded this family with the love of Christ by bringing meals, gathering at the picnic shelter one night for prayer when Greg had taken a turn for the worse. The church offered their love and support to Bonnie and the whole family while Greg was so sick.
The Bible teaches us that we reap what we sow. Since Rev. Collins arrived at this appointment to Delta UMC in July of 2019, he sowed love into the life of this church. He sowed the love of Jesus Christ. We had no idea that his season of ministry here at Delta would be so short.
Greg and Bonnie met with our pastors’ group weekly for lunch at The Milk Bar in Walnut Cove until the COVID shut down. Then as soon as we were able to resume having meals again, we did. Having shared lunch many times, we shared stories, laughter and sometimes sorrow. We were delighted that Bonnie was able to join us for the weekly lunch meeting.
Our business in gathering as the Stokes Missional Network of United Methodist Pastors, was to get to know one another and offer support for each other and for our families. We wanted to share in the spiritual gift of Christian fellowship and conversation.
During these gatherings Pastor Greg spoke often of his church family and his children and grandchildren. They were a source of joy to him every day and he looked forward to going to see them, or sometimes the family coming to visit him. He looked forward to Lilly, his granddaughter from Indiana, coming to stay for long visits and enjoying her company. She loved to ride her bike in the newly paved parking lot at Delta.
On Friday after the service, without being prodded by an adult to come and speak with me, 10-year-old Lilly came to me and said, “Thank you for all the kind things you said today about my Papa.” As you can imagine, it was hard to fight back the tears.
To know Pastor Greg meant that you would only have kind things to say about him. I never knew him to tell a joke that crossed any kind of line, except on the border line of being just a little corny. I never heard him say a cuss word. I never saw him lose his temper in any way. We spoke often about the life of the church. Serving a small congregation in a rural community means that most of us do not have assistant pastors. We do not have another staff person that can take call for us if we are sick or want to go out of town for a vacation. So, we sometimes exchange calls with one another. Pastor Greg had been on call for my church before, and I had taken call for him to cover Delta UMC. I never dreamed when I offered to take call for Delta that it would be until the pastor’s death. His sudden death leaves his church, his friends and his family still in shock over this loss that was not anticipated and we did not have time to prepare for ahead. And he was young, only 59 years old.
What I hope people will remember about Pastor Greg was his generosity with the love of Jesus Christ. He was full of the love of Jesus and full of life and laughter. He was faithful to provide for his family, for his wife of 38 years, Bonnie. He was a servant and it started at home. He was a family man and he first took care of the needs of his family. They called on him and he helped them in any way he could.
That Christ-like way of caring for people as family spilled over into the way Pastor Greg cared for his congregation. He served them faithfully and was willing to do anything he could to help people. He had a happy life his last year here in Sandy Ridge. He and Bonnie both loved the work here. They were so happy at Delta UMC. They were happy in their marriage of 38 years and had recently had an anniversary in August. They were happy with their children and proud of each one of them. They loved each grandchild and built relationships with each child.
The strain of all the changes that had come with COVID-19 this year was a frequent topic of conversation. He said, “People are dying spiritually because there are too many barriers to reach them.” As pastors we found it difficult, but not impossible, to do pastoral care under the restrictions of staying back six feet and not being able to have worship inside. Having church outside since March brought a learning curve for us that we were not expecting. If Greg or Bonnie learned how to do something new on Facebook live, they would share it with me, and I reciprocated.
We were used to being able to see the faces of each member in our congregation as we preached, which changed into looking at windshields in the parking lot and not being able to see faces. This was hard to accept. As pastors we are hard wired for being connected to people face to face. Electronic is just not as good, even though we tried our best to adapt to the change required of us to keep safe and to keep people safe.
In spite of being meticulous about washing, hand sanitizing, social distancing and doing the things asked of us by our bishop by holding service online or outside, and doing everything with social distancing, from the eyes of a pastor it was helping the church survive. It did not feel like we were thriving with all these restraints.
One of the hardest things that Pastor Greg and I had talked about adapting to was trying to do pastoral care without touching people. In the time of a death it is a natural expression of love to be able to hug a family in their grief. Pastor Greg was not able to share the hugs with those he had comforted through a recent death at his church and I was not able extend hugs to his family at the time of his death. This kind of restriction brings pain to a pastor’s heart. But he pressed on and was faithful.
I hope people will remember my friend and colleague for his faithfulness to give the good news of Jesus Christ, even during the most challenging times many of us ever faced in our lives. Pastor Greg pressed on. This did not change. He always asked, “How are you doing? Can I do anything for you? Do you need anything? If you do will you let me know?” To know Pastor Greg meant you have been asked all these questions. He cared for everyone he met.
Bonnie has already moved to Indiana to live with her middle daughter Amber and husband Roger, and their daughter Lilly. Roger is in the Army. One of God’s gifts to this family in this time of need was to have a person in the family who could help them navigate through what to do next. Roger had a close relationship with Greg, and Greg admired Roger for his dedication to serve our country. What a blessing it was to witness Roger lead this family through important decisions and help get the whole household sorted and packed and ready to move on October 4. One week after God called Pastor Greg home, a packing company will come and pick up the shipping containers to move Bonnie’s things to Indiana.
Roger reported back for duty on Tuesday. Through all of the chaos of what to do and what will come next, it was a beautiful thing to watch a leader in the family step up to care for his family, get things organized, have the whole family working together, and head out the door with Bonnie to help her start the next chapter of her life.
We are grateful to our Western N.C. United Methodist Bishop Paul Leeland for appointing Rev. Jim Martin to fill in as a supply pastor to Delta UMC until a new pastor can be appointed. Rev. Martin served this appointment about 30 years ago, so he also has loved the people of Delta for many years.
Pastor Greg was a John 3:16 pastor. By that I mean he was all business when it came to what the church was supposed to be about: Give the good news that Jesus saves. Baptize. Disciple people to help them become more like Jesus. Invite some of your friends to do the same. This was the daily work of my friend.
One day we were preparing to leave lunch, during the hottest days of the summer, and he said, “Where is there any water around here?” I told him about Moratuck Park in Danbury and the lake at Hanging Rock. He said we are going to the lake. So he and Bonnie went to the lake on their way home. Greg had a saying that he used in his sermons, and one he used in everyday conversations, “I will meet you by the river.”
One day when God calls me home, and my work on earth is done, I will indeed meet you again by the river. Until that day comes, I am going to keep on trying to be the kind of John 3:16 pastor that Greg was. He lived this by example. Love people in Jesus name. Serve people in Jesus name. And in our loving and serving, it is our prayer that more people will come to know Jesus as their Savior. Your work here is done friend. Go on to your eternal reward in peace. One day Bonnie will join you. I can imagine seeing you right now waiting for her by the river where the streets are paved with gold.