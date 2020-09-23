North Carolina is in a position to potentially pick up an additional member on the U.S. House of Representatives, but lack of response to the 2020 Census could now put the state at risk of losing billions of dollars of funding.
“It is vital that all Stokes County residents be counted,” said Assistant County Manager Shannon Shaver. “This is one way that citizens can have a real impact on their community.”
“Low response rates to the Census put us at risk for loss of funding for schools, job programs, healthcare and nutrition for children, and so much more. Many federal programs are aimed at helping people in rural areas, and funding for those programs is often based on census statistics. There are several programs specifically geared toward rural growth such as Water and Waste Disposal Systems for Rural Communities, and Rural Business Development Grants. The only source of data that we have is U.S. Census Bureau data,” she added.
As of Sept. 20, 62.2% of North Carolina households had self-responded to the 2020 Census. This is below the national average of 66% and below our state’s 2010 self-response, 64.8%.
North Carolina is ranked number 37 in the nation for response rate among the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
“Approximately four million North Carolinians still need to respond to the census or North Carolina risks losing out on an estimated $7.4 billion annually,” said Melody Kramer, Director of Communications for Carolina Demography.
By Sept. 20, 64.3% of households in Stokes County have responded to the 2020 Census, above the state response rate of 62.2% but below the national average of 66%. And below the final 66% response rate for the county in 2010, the 70% in 2000, and the 67% in 1990.
On one telling statistic that may apply to Stokes County, fewer than 3 in 5 households have responded in tracts with moderately low to very low internet access. Carolina Demography says 21% of households in the state have no Internet at home.
And of course the pandemic has also caused problems. The Census has also recently announced that it will end efforts to collect data a month earlier than expected, with the Bureau completing operations next Wednesday. But a federal judge ruled last week that the Census Bureau must delay the delaying, throwing the schedule into confusion for now.
“We are very concerned about the Census Bureau’s decision to end operations early. Very few North Carolina counties have exceeded their historical response rates from 2000 or 2010,” Kramer said.
North Carolina is the ninth most populous state and the fourth fastest-growing state in the country. According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, North Carolina’s population grew to 10.5 million people as of July 1, 2019. According to those 2019 projection estimates, North Carolina is expected to pick up a 14th seat in the U.S. House of Representatives with a complete and accurate 2020 Census.
N.C.’s 2020 county response rate ranges from 72.4% in Union County to 35.4% in Dare County.
The U.S. Census Bureau just released data for 2019, and the results are positive for North Carolina. Median household income increased by $3,500, from $53,855 in 2018 to $57,341 in 2019. That’s a 6.5% jump, outpacing the country’s average. The proportion of households earning less than $50,000 per year has fallen (from 49.4% to 43.9%) while the proportion of households earning between $50,000 and $150,000 per year has increased (from 42.1% to 44.5%). The poverty rate also fell to a historic low of 13.6%.
“The overall low response numbers across the state are concerning but I feel sure our citizens will rise to the challenge and we will see Stokes County continue to grow and be a wonderful place to call home,” Shaver added.
For more information on the 2020 Census, or to complete the Census, visit 2020census.gov.