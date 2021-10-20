In this week’s edition you will find the responses to a series of question from The Stokes News posed to candidates in the King City Council election. Those responses begin on Page XA.
Municipal elections are coming up in King, Danbury and Walnut Cove on Nov. 2. On Election Day, polls in each of the three municipalities will be open from 6:30 a.m to 7:30 p.m.
King is the only municipality in Stokes County that has absentee voting (mail-in and one-stop early voting) in this municipal election. One-stop early voting for the King election will be at the Board of Elections office in Danbury, ending on Saturday, Oct. 30. Persons may vote Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the elections office.
The required Absentee Ballot Request Form to vote by mail is available on the elections website at www.co.stokes.nc.us or by calling the elections office at 336-593-2409. An eligible King voter may also complete a request form electronically via the North Carolina Absentee Ballot portal, available at votebymail.ncsbe.gov.
On the ballot are mayor and two town council seats in Danbury, in King two City Council seats, and mayor of Walnut Cove and twoCommissioner seats (full four-year term), along with one Town Commissioner seat for an unexpired term.
Some precincts have been combined for this election: All voters in the Town of Walnut Cove, including those that are in East Walnut Cove precinct, will go to the Walnut Cove Fire Department to vote. Voters who live in Chestnut Grove precinct and also live in the City of King will go to the Recreation Acres Community Building.