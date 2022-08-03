A shooting at a Rural Hall apartment complex overnight Tuesday has left one person dead and another injured, according to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office authorities. It is not clear if the two shot one another, or if another person responsible for the shootings is at large.
The sheriff’s office is not releasing the names of the victims, nor many other details about them or the shooting scene.
According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call of a shooting at Woodbriar Apartments in Rural Hall at 12:11 a.m., arriving to find one person “with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot, and a second individual with gunshot wounds inside an apartment.”
Forsyth County Emergency Services soon arrived on the scene, confirming one of the victims was dead. The second victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
“Investigation determined that an argument led to an exchange of gunfire in the apartment complex parking lot,” the statement said. It is not clear if the argument was between the two shooting victims, or if another party was involved, shooting both of the victims and then fleeing the scene.
“At this time, the investigation is on-going,” sheriff’s officials said, adding that additional information will be released with sheriff’s officials deem such release “appropriate.” Investigators from the sheriff’s office were still on the scene of the shooting late Wednesday morning.
“As always, anyone with information related to criminal activity should contact … us directly at 336-727-2112,” the sheriff’s office added. “Anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at 336-727-2800 for English or 336-728-3904 for Spanish. To report information concerning juvenile behavior or request juvenile intervention resources, call our Juvenile Intervention and Investigation Team (JIIT) number at 336-917-7030; you may remain anonymous,” the statement concluded.