WINSTON-SALEM – Vizient Inc. has recognized Novant Health as a top performer in 2022 for the Supplier Diversity Excellence Ranking and Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center with the Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking.

“It is an honor to receive this recognition from Vizient for our supplier diversity leadership,” said Samantha Voreh, senior director of supplier diversity at Novant Health. “Novant Health has been committed to establishing and nurturing partnerships with diverse suppliers for 16 years. The foundation to these successful partnerships comes from the day-to-day integration of suppliers into Novant Health’s supply chain process.”