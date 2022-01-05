The new year marks a milestone for your local newspaper, as 2022 is the 150th anniversary of a newspaper in Stokes County. We plan a series of stories related to the history of the newspaper and the county over the course of this year.
The Stokes News traces its heritage to The DanburyReporter, established by Dr. John M. Pepper in March of 1872, and The KingTimes, established in 1961 by John T. Wall and William E. Warren. Shortly thereafter it merged with The Pilot Mountain News to become The King TimesNews. Ownership of the newspapers changed over the years, and the two papers merged in 2002 to form The StokesNews, providing countywide news coverage in one publication.
The newspaper is currently owned by Adams Publishing Group, in a group with Mount Airy, Yadkinville, Elkin, Pilot Mountain and Carroll County, Virginia. Adams owns 22 newspapers in North Carolina, and its’corporate headquarters is in Greeneville, Tennessee.
The Stokes News is the second oldest weekly in North Carolina, trailing on The Franklin Times (started in 1870) in Louisburg, and the eighth oldest newspaper in North Carolina (in order: Fayetteville, Durham, Raleigh, Wilmington, Asheville, Lumberton and Louisburg).
The oldest copy of The Danbury Reporter on the digitalnc.com website is from March 21, 1872, but that copy indicates it is issue number nine of Dr. Pepper’s paper, meaning the first edition of the weekly newspaper must have come about Jan. 25, 1872.
Pepper (1795-1881), a medical doctor, was originally from Montgomery County in Virginia and came to Germanton in 1820. He married Mary Moody in 1825 and they had several children, but she died in 1853. Pepper and his sons moved to Danbury, the newly established county seat, following her death.
Pepper’s sons were the right age for military service when the Civil War started. His son Rufus was killed in Winchester in 1862, leading Dr. Pepper to also enter the war at age 66 as physician to the 21st N.C. Regiment.
He was 77 when he bought the press equipment from The Old Constitution newspaper and began The Danbury Reporter with his sons, Nathaniel Moody and Emory, also veterans of the Confederate Army. N.M. operated the newspaper from the back of his store. Eventually his sons, Emory Prather and Nathaniel Eugene, took over the paper. Emory Prather tried to start a satellite newspaper for Walnut Cove, The Stokes Record, but he died prematurely in 1932.
“Gene” Pepper became well known in the region as a “crusading editor,” cranking out many editorials. He passed away in 1957. He was a supporter of Democratic politicians; a blast at GOP President Herbert Hoover was colorful enough to be re-printed nationwide, and a expose on Clyde Hoey’s opponent in 1937 thrilled the Democrat enough to order 10,000 for distribution along the campaign trail. Hoey won.
An obelisk marks the grave of Dr. John M. Pepper and other family members in the Danbury Cemetery.