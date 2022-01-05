The new year marks a milestone for your local newspaper, as 2022 is the 150th anniversary of a newspaper in Stokes County. We plan a series of stories related to the history of the newspaper and the county over the course of this year.

The Stokes News traces its heritage to The Danbury Reporter, established by Dr. John M. Pepper in March of 1872, and The King Times, established in 1961 by John T. Wall and William E. Warren. Shortly thereafter it merged with The Pilot Mountain News to become The King Times News. Ownership of the newspapers changed over the years, and the two papers merged in 2002 to form The Stokes News, providing countywide news coverage in one publication.