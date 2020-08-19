The 8th annual “Reach the Peaks” trail challenge will happen in late September, but with a whole new look.
The event is organized by the Stokes County Arts Council in collaboration with Hanging Rock State Park.
“Reach the Peaks” is the premier hiking and trail running challenge in North Carolina, offering a strenuous world-class route through Hanging Rock State Park. This year, it will be a three-day event to allow for greater social distancing and lower capacity at check-in and on the trail.
Three days – Sept. 25, 26 or 27 – will be given as options to participate.
Registration in advance will be required. Advance registration fees are $25 for adults and $20 for age 18 and under. No refunds will be given unless the event is cancelled under direction of the Stokes County Health Department and Hanging Rock State Park.
When registering, you will select which day you will complete the challenge. You must complete the challenge on the day selected; no substitutions will be accommodated. There are 350 participant slots available each day; register early to secure a slot on your preferred date. Registration will end Sept. 18 at 11:59 p.m.
Well behaved dogs on a maximum six-foot leash are welcome to participate with you at no additional cost. Packet pickup and check-in prior to beginning the challenge will occur at The Arts Place, located at 502 North Main Street in Danbury. Packets will include the participant’s race number, trail map, swag bag and event t-shirt. Packets may be picked up throughout the week leading up to the event, or at check-in on the day of the event.
Check-in will be held from 7:30-9:30 a.m. each day and is required for those participating on that day. All participants are required to sign a liability waiver at check-in prior to beginning the challenge and will then proceed to the lake parking lot at Hanging Rock State Park and start the challenge at the trailhead located at the picnic shelter #4 located alongside the lake parking lot. Restrooms are available at the bathhouse. All participants must be on the trail no later than 10:30 a.m.
Participants will begin the challenge on their own upon arrival at the start line. The trail will have two water stations on the route (located at approximately miles 2 and 5). Also it’s recommended that you bring your own water, as there will not be volunteers on the route this year, including at the water stations.
The 2020 trail route will begin at picnic shelter #4 adjacent to the lake parking area. Participants will head toward the visitor center and ascend to the Hanging Rock peak and then backtrack on Hanging Rock Trail to the Wolf Rock trail. From the Wolf Rock peak, participants will proceed to House Rock and continue on Cook’s Wall Trail to the Cook’s Wall peak, then backtrack from the peak to Chestnut Oak Trail. Chestnut Oak Trail joins Moore’s Wall Loop Trail and progresses through the campground to Moore’s Knob. The challenge culminates with the Moore’s Knob peak where participants will follow back through the Moore’s Wall Loop Trail through the campground and past the bathhouse in order to return to the start/finish line. Participants then return to The Arts Place to receive the finisher’s commemorative patch and a special treat from Rocky’s Coffee & Ice Cream.
This year’s event will not be officially timed. Unlike previous years, there will not be an after-party or food trucks in order to prioritize the safety of participants, staff, and volunteers. Face masks and social distancing are required at the Arts Place during packet pickup and check-in.
If you have questions, email stokesarts@gmail.com or call (336) 593-8159.