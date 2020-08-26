Big doings are going on at the Stokes County Habitat for Humanity!
”It’s an exciting time of growth for us,” says Diane Myers, the executive drector.
Big doings are going on at the Stokes County Habitat for Humanity!
”It’s an exciting time of growth for us,” says Diane Myers, the executive drector.
The store will hold a Grand Opening event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be discount prices and special events including a Silent Auction.
The new Habitat ReStore opened last Thursday at the old Roll-R-King site at 1080 Old 52 South, near South Stokes Church of Christ and Lighthouse Baptist Church, with furniture, appliances, household items, even a Christmas section.
The Habitat offices are staying on East Dalton Road downtown, and the old ReStore site on West Dalton has been converted into a construction warehouse. The old ReStore was about 3,000 square feet total and the new place has 12,000 square feet of sales floor and about 3,000 square feet of warehouse.
Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drop-offs can be made any time the facility is open.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:27:43 AM
Sunset: 08:26:45 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:28:31 AM
Sunset: 08:25:48 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: SE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Mainly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 56%
Sunrise: 06:29:19 AM
Sunset: 08:24:51 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:30:07 AM
Sunset: 08:23:52 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Considerable cloudiness. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:30:55 AM
Sunset: 08:22:52 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 51%
Sunrise: 06:31:44 AM
Sunset: 08:21:50 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:32:32 AM
Sunset: 08:20:48 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.