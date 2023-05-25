Brims Grove Baptist Church will be having Vacation Bible School June 28 thru June 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Happy Birthday to Melissa Lewis, Steven Smith, Matthew Cook, and Eleatha Leftwich. Happy belated birthday to Heather Glidewell.
Happy anniversary to Debra and Ronald Holt.
Mary Romine, Sylvia Fagg, and Kathy Mueller spent the weekend in Nashville while Billy King spent the weekend with his son who lives there.
Sympathy is extended to the family of James Robert (Jim) Inman who passed away at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson May 17. He was retired from the Army and then drove a cement truck for 20 years. He is survived by two daughters, Marcene Inman and Rhonda Witherspoon of South Carolina; one sister Jane Bender of Hagerstown, Maryland; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Monday at Brims Grove Baptist Church with Gerald Jones officiating.
Please remember Gay Heath, Linda Black, Helen Bowman, Betty Collins, June Bowman, Allen Puckett, Barbara Jessup, Debbie Horton, Eddie and Margaret Bryd, Donnie and Gaye Tilley, Tim Dwiggins, Jerry Manuel, Joyce Love, Mary Holt, Dale Marshall, Doris Sams, Teresa Callahan, Vickie G Lawson, Rebecca Moore, Sue Lupo, Ed Lupo, Delano Creson, Jo Ann McCreary, Ruth McPherson, Doris Jo Sechrist, Shirley Hicks, Tom Tilley, and Roger Boles.
