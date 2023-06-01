Brims Grove Baptist Church will be having Vacation Bible School June 28 thru June 30 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Happy belated anniversary to Ginger and John Hunter!
Happy birthday to Beverly Love.
Grace Edwards has returned home after visiting 13 countries with other students from UNC-Chapel Hill. We are thankful for their safe travels.
Valerie and Anthony Bowman from Newman, Georgia visited family and friends over the weekend.
There will be a benefit for James Bryant at Trails End Grill in Pinnacle on Saturday, July 22nd at 6 pm. He has liver cancer.
John Knox Walker Sr., 80, of Westfield, passed away at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston-Salem, May 24, after an extended battle with cancer. John was preceded in death by his parents and brothers. He is survived by his wife Diane, eight children, 12 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, as well as his sister and two sisters-in-law.
Please remember James Bryant, Gay Heath, Linda Black, Helen Bowman, Betty Collins, June Bowman, Allen Puckett, Barbara Jessup, Debbie Horton, Eddie and Margaret Bryd, Donnie and Gaye Tilley, Tim Dwiggins, Jerry Manuel, Joyce Love, Mary Holt, Dale Marshall, Doris Sams, Teresa Callahan, Vickie G. Lawson, Rebecca Moore, Sue Lupo, Ed Lupo, Delano Creson, Jo Ann McCreary, Ruth McPherson, Doris Jo Sechrist, Shirley Hicks, Tom Tilley, and Roger Boles.
