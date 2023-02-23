Happy belated birthday to Sandy McHugh. Happy birthday this week to Alex Whitley and Jeff Inman.
While in Scotland, Grace Edwards has also visited Ireland and Austria. She is having a wonderful time.
The Nancy Reynolds PTO is sponsoring a drive-through chicken stew by Robin Gray on Friday, March 3, at the school starting at 1 p.m. for a donation only. Please go by and help our school out!
Nancy Reynolds Story for this week:
There is an old beautiful stone furnace in the woods in the hollow west of Nancy Reynolds School that was the center piece of a community park built by the Booster Club before the high school consolidation. The old park is now on school property. The park was near a spring of water that was the school’s source of water in 1923. A large concrete tank below the spring still exists. Electricity did not come to the Brown Mountain area until almost 23 years later. The school had a motorized generator providing power and lights and a pump in the concrete structure filled the water tank up at the school.
The Rock House Ruritan Club will have a turkey shoot every Saturday night, weather permitting, with the doors opening at 5 p.m. Food will be available. The shooting will start at 6 p.m. They are also selling the $50 tickets for their annual $4,000 money giveaway on May 6.
Please remember Betty Collins, June Bowman, Joe Bennett, Allen Puckett, Barbara Jessup, Debbie Horton, Eddie and Margaret Bryd, Donnie and Gaye Tilley, Tim Dwiggins, Jerry Manuel, Joyce Love, Sue Williamson, Mary Holt, Dale Marshall, Doris Sams, Teresa Callahan, Vickie G Lawson, Rebecca Moore, Sue Lupo, Delano Creson, Jimmy Inman, Erline Merritt, Jo Ann McCreary, Ruth McPherson, Doris Jo Secrist, Shirley Hicks, Marian Nunn, Tom Tilley, Roger Boles and Danny Sisk.
