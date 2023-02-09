Happy birthday to Ava Cain, Mark Lewis and Peggy Sechrist.
June Bowman has returned home from the hospital after having triple bypass surgery. We are so thankful she is doing well.
Don’t forget the Rock House Ruritan Club turkey shoots every Saturday night. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the shooting starts at 6 p.m. Food is available.
The Rock House Ruritan Club members are selling $50 tickets for their annual $4,000 money giveaway on May 6. You do not have to be present to win.
Chance of Rain: 65%
Sunrise: 06:49:31 AM
Sunset: 07:55:12 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 06:50:19 AM
Sunset: 07:53:50 PM
Humidity: 92%
Wind: SE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:51:07 AM
Sunset: 07:52:28 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
Mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunrise: 06:51:54 AM
Sunset: 07:51:04 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: NE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 06:52:42 AM
Sunset: 07:49:41 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: NE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:53:29 AM
Sunset: 07:48:16 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: NE @ 4 mph
Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Sunrise: 06:54:17 AM
Sunset: 07:46:51 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: N @ 4 mph
Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.