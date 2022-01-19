Friends of the North Carolina Mountains-to-Sea Trail have said that Brent Laurenz will become the nonprofit’s new executive director in early 2022. He will succeed Kate Dixon, who is retiring.
Laurenz, of Raleigh, has more than 15 years of nonprofit leadership in North Carolina and nationally. Since 2015 he has been deputy director of Common Cause in North Carolina. Prior to that, he served as executive director of the N.C. Center for Voter Education. At the American Battlefield Trust, based in Washington, he was a government relations associate, focused primarily on Virginia and Tennessee.
“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of thousands of volunteers, along with local and state leaders,
North Carolina is at the forefront of trails and parks programs in this country. I look forward to working with such committed partners and others to build on those successes,” said Laurenz. “North Carolinians, including my family, have rediscovered in these challenging times how important trails and parks can be to our well-being.”
The Mountains-to-Sea Trail is an 1,175-mile walking trail that stretches from the Great Smoky Mountains to the Outer Banks. It connects 37 counties, seven national parks and forests, nearly a dozen state parks and historic sites and a diverse group of large and small communities throughout the state. Added to the state park system in 2000, the trail is the state’s longest marked footpath.
While more than 150 people have hiked the entire distance, the majority of hikers use the trail for a few hours or days. Friends of the MST provides volunteer crews across the state to build and maintain the trail, is an advocate for trail support, and provides information and support for people to hike it.
“The board is thrilled to welcome Brent as the Friends’ new Executive Director,” says Marcia Bromberg, Friends’ incoming president and chair of the search committee. “He brings considerable nonprofit experience, a successful track record of working with volunteers and, most importantly, a love of the MST. We are looking forward to a long partnership with the newest member of our trail family!”
Laurenz enters the organization just as the N.C. General Assembly passed a new state budget, signed by the Governor, that includes $29.25 million of new trail funding, including the MST.
Friends will celebrate Laurenz’s arrival at its annual Gathering of Friends April 7-10 at Lake Junaluska. The agenda will include honors for Kate Dixon, the only executive director in Friends’ history.
Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail is the lead nonprofit organization supporting and advocating for the MST, North Carolina’s flagship state hiking trail. Friends supports the trail in three main ways:
building and maintaining trail with volunteer crews, enhancing the trail route, and inspiring people to L and support the trail.
Laurenz received a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in political management from George Washington University.
“We are so pleased to announce Brent as our new executive director,” adds Outreach Director Betsy Brown. “Brent and his family love spending time outdoors camping in the woods, paddling on the water and especially hiking on trails. Every time he hikes a section of the MST with his two kids, they’re eager to follow the trail all the way to the coast or to the mountains. Other than hiking, they love exploring North Carolina’s small towns, state parks and historic sites, even making it a mission to visit all 100 county courthouses in North Carolina, with only 28 left to go.”