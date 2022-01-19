128001307_web1_Brent-Laurenz

Brent Laurenz is the new executive director of the Friends of the North Carolina Mountains-to-Sea Trail. He will succeed Kate Dixon, who is retiring.

Laurenz, of Raleigh, has more than 15 years of nonprofit leadership in North Carolina and nationally. Since 2015 he has been deputy director of Common Cause in North Carolina. Prior to that, he served as executive director of the N.C. Center for Voter Education. At the American Battlefield Trust, based in Washington, he was a government relations associate, focused primarily on Virginia and Tennessee.