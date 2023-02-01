129300925_web1_Missing-not

Hawks

[…]

A Mount Airy woman who went missing for nearly a week after her car ran out of gas along a local road has turned up safe, according to city police.

The Jan. 18 disappearance of Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, had attracted regional attention after she reportedly was left stranded when the problem with the vehicle occurred on Westlake Drive near Boggs Drive off U.S. 52.