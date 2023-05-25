While there are no doubt plenty of cook-outs, boating trips, and maybe even pool visits planned by area residents for the upcoming holiday weekend, there will also be at least one local ceremony commemorating the solemn reason behind the holiday.
King American Legion Post 290 and the Stokes County Arts Council will observe Memorial Day on Sunday, May 28 with the service taking place at the Stokes Veteran’s Memorial at King Central Park, at 302 Kirby Road in King. The holiday itself is on Monday, but many organizations choose to mark the occasion on Saturday or Sunday.
The program will begin at 5 p.m. with the posting of colors by the American Legion Post 290 Honor Guard. This year’s guest speaker will be Post 290 Legion Commander Ed Ballard. West Stokes High School Band Seniors Myleigh Grosenbeck, Caitlin Murphy, Jacob Craven, Mitchell Caudle, Noah Shumate, and Noah Cox will perform the Department of Defense arrangement of the National Anthem.
The program will also include remarks by City of King Mayor Pro-Tempore Rick McCraw, special music by Ken Bloom and the participation of Legion Quartermaster Clif Kilby, Post 290 Chaplain Don Adams and Boy Scout Troop 409. The public is invited to attend the ceremony.
The origins of Memorial Day can be traced back to the aftermath of the American Civil War. As the conflict ended in 1865, people across the country began holding ceremonies to honor the Union and Confederate soldiers who had died in the conflict.
One of the earliest known ceremonies took place in Charleston, South Carolina in May 1865, when a group of freed slaves gathered to commemorate fallen Union soldiers buried in a local racecourse. The first national observance of Memorial Day, then known as Decoration Day, was declared by Gen. John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic on May 5, 1868. The day was designated as a time to decorate the graves of the fallen with flowers and to hold ceremonies to honor their sacrifice. Over time, Memorial Day became an important national holiday, honoring all Americans who died while serving in the military. In 1971, Congress declared Memorial Day a federal holiday to be celebrated on the last Monday in May.