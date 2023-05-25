While there are no doubt plenty of cook-outs, boating trips, and maybe even pool visits planned by area residents for the upcoming holiday weekend, there will also be at least one local ceremony commemorating the solemn reason behind the holiday.

King American Legion Post 290 and the Stokes County Arts Council will observe Memorial Day on Sunday, May 28 with the service taking place at the Stokes Veteran’s Memorial at King Central Park, at 302 Kirby Road in King. The holiday itself is on Monday, but many organizations choose to mark the occasion on Saturday or Sunday.