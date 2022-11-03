Early voting started on October 20 and runs until November 5. Early voting sites in Stokes County include the Danbury Public Library meeting room at 1007 Main Street in Danbury, King Public Library meeting room at 101 Pilot View Drive in King, and Walnut Cove Public Library meeting room at 106 5th Street in Walnut Cove. From October 20 to November 2, the Danbury voting site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays; the King voting site will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays; and the Walnut Cove location will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, as well. On Saturday, November 5, all three sites will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All the sites will be closed on other weekends. Election Day is November 8. There are 18 locations to vote in Stokes County on Election Day including Mount Olive Elementary School at 2145 Chestnut Grove Road in King (Chestnut Grove precinct), Danbury Fire Department at 102 Old Church Road in Danbury (Danbury precinct), Poplar Springs Christian Church at 7120 NC 66 Highway South in King (East King precinct), Southeastern Middle School at 1044 N Main Street in Walnut Cove (East Walnut Cove precinct), Rock House Ruritan Club Community Building at 2889 NC 268 Highway in Pinnacle (Flinty Knoll precinct), Francisco Community Building at 7104 NC 89 Highway West in Westfield (Francisco precinct), Germanton Elementary School at 6085 NC 8 Highway South in Germanton (Germanton precinct), Piney Grove Middle School at 3415 Piney Grove Church Road in Lawsonville (Lawsonville precinct), East Stokes Community Building at 4441 NC 772 Highway in Walnut Cove (Mitchell precinct), Mountain View Community Building at 2473 Slate Road in King (Mizpah precint), Sauratown Fire Department at 4475 NC 66 Highway South in King (Mt. Olive precinct), Stokes Rockingham Fire Rescue at 1035 Pine Hall Road in Pine Hall (Pine Hall precinct), Pinnacle Elementary School at 1095 Surry Line Road in Pinnacle (Pinnacle precinct), Nancy Reynold Elementary School at 1585 NC 66 Highway North in Westfield (Reynolds precinct), Northeast Stokes Fire Department at 5086 NC 704 Highway East in Sandy Ridge (Sandy Ridge precinct), Recreation Acres Community Building at 107 White Road in King (West King precint), Walnut Cove Fire Department at 527 North Main Street in Walnut Cove (West Walnut Cove precint), and South Stokes High School at 1100 South Stokes High Drive in Walnut Cove (Wilsons Store precinct).
Meet the candidates running for Sheriff and Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor:
Joseph Lemons
I am honored to serve as the Sheriff of Stokes County.
Prior to becoming sheriff, I was Chief Deputy for Sheriff Mike Marshall, served as second in command, and oversaw daily operations for each division within the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. I’m currently in my 12th year with the Sheriff’s Office, having been a patrol deputy, detective, narcotics officer, member of the Special Response Team, and Lieutenant over the Criminal Investigations Division. As Sheriff I regularly coordinate with multiple law enforcement agencies—including our local, state, and federal partners—to achieve positive results for Stokes County.
I love Stokes County. This has always been home for me and my wife, Katie, and when we came back from college, it’s where we knew we wanted to be. This is where we’re working to build our future, and it’s where all of us who live here strive to create close-knit communities, build strong families, and live our lives to the fullest. And I believe the right to feel safe and secure around the clock is fundamental to ensuring all our citizens are able to lead fulfilled lives.
In order to achieve this, we will give people peace of mind so they know we’re here when they call. We will provide common-sense solutions to our most difficult challenges, never skirting responsibility or passing blame. We will ensure steady, even-handed leadership to our office, equipping deputies to meet the demands of modern law enforcement. We will always treat people the way we’d like to be treated, never speaking ill of our colleagues, our opponents, or our neighbors. We will focus on first-name-basis customer service, treating people the right way, every time. We will tell the truth, good, bad, or indifferent. And we will live out our values.
Public service is a calling. Law enforcement is my family’s legacy, and when I joined the Sheriff’s Office over a decade ago, I answered that call and made a commitment to serve you, your families, and this county. Together, we will build a community united in service, centered around positivity, and grounded in faith.
I have had the honor and privilege of serving as your sheriff since I was appointed in March of 2021 to fulfill Mike Marshall’s term after his retirement. This past spring, I was proud to earn your confidence during the Republican Primary.
As your sheriff, I promise to continue the work that we set out to accomplish since taking office. We will continue to build upon the ideals that we set forth at the onset of our campaign. Our goals are guided by Christian values, conservative principles, and common-sense solutions.
Ab Boxley
It is my great privilege to stand on the ballot for a seat on the Soil and Water Conservation Board of Supervisors. As a Stokes County native and farmer, I value the combination of agricultural tradition and natural beauty that define our landscape. The Board of Supervisors is tasked with supporting both of these aspects for farmers and the community at large via education, facilitation, and resourcing.
Like many farmers in Stokes, I both work a full-time job and run my cattle operation in the evenings, on weekends, and whenever else I can scrape together some time. Programs promoted and facilitated by the Board are essential to help hard-working farmers reduce costs and incentivize practices of stewardship of the land for generations to come. I believe that my experience working in complex organizations combined with a grounded upbringing in the county’s agricultural tradition lend me a unique perspective into the opportunities for the Board to continue and expand its work. As we enter a period of change and pressure with increasing development, the role of organizations like this Board are ever more essential to help ensure success for our farming families and enduring beauty of our county.
Prior to moving back home to Stokes in 2019, I spent eight years as a technology consultant to Fortune 500 companies throughout the country. I have a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Virginia, and continue to work in technology for Deloitte Consulting.
Dowell Lester
Christian and lifelong Stokes County resident. Vivian and I are blessed with two children and three grandchildren. Attended North Stokes High, Rockingham Community College, and NC State for job related studies. Employed 36 years in Textiles. Published Author. Past served as school volunteer. Chairman North East Stokes Fire and Rescue, Stokes County Planning and Zoning Board. President Ruritans, PTA, and the Stokes Rockingham Genealogical Society. Currently retired Cattle farmer serving as Stokes Soil and Water Supervisor. I Consider it a privilege and honor to serve the citizens of Stokes County and hope to continue doing so.