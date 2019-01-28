web1_Winn_Dana_Head_bh.jpg
By Stokes News

Walk into a Novant Health provider’s office for the first time because of a sore knee, bad cold or infection, and you’ll get at least one surprising question.

Included among the basic questions for all patients is this one: “Over the past two weeks, how often have you been bothered by feeling down, depressed or hopeless?”

Why Novant Health screens all patients for depression