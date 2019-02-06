Hall named National Ruri-Teen of the Year

South Stokes senior Carly Hall was recently named National Ruri-Teen of the Year after receiving district honors weeks earlier.
Piedmont Lieutenant Governor Jayson Duncan explained the process is based on a point system and Hall earned points for her work in the club, leadership roles, bringing in new members, school activities and volunteer work in the community.
“Carly has worked with the South Stokes Ruri-Teens for four years. She’s played a major role in our community service projects and served as an officer for the past two years,” Duncan said. “She gives a lot of her time and talents to the community by volunteering through her church or other opportunities as they arise.”
Hall is the student body president at South Stokes, member of Beta Club, FFA and a student athlete.
She joined the Ruri-Teens her freshman year after being invited to a meeting by a friend.
“I absolutely would encourage other students to join. The joy you feel giving back to people is indescribable,” she said about her time serving others at Special Olympics, cooking breakfast at the Hospice Care Center in Winston-Salem or helping clear off land for a local playground.
“I love this community and I feel it’s important to give back because we are the future and if we do nothing for it, who will?”
South Stokes High is currently the only school in the county offering a Ruri-Teen club, but there were once four in place, Duncan said.
“We’re willing to help with any school or church that would like to start a Ruri-Teen club. Youth can be members of any of our Stokes County Ruritan Clubs in Pine Hall, Germanton, Lawsonville, Sandy Ridge, Pinnacle, Rock House, Chestnut Grove or Francisco. This is a great place for youth to learn about volunteer service to the community and get community volunteer hours for school,” Duncan said.