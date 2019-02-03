Forsyth Tech Stokes County Center announces new and unique classes for the spring

Forsyth Tech Stokes County Center has a broad range of classes for the New Year and wants to help you learn more skills, improve your current abilities or experience something completely innovative. Whether you need more preparation for your career or would like to develop a new hobby, you can find it here.
“We offer opportunities to learn what you need for an occupation or discover new talents through non-credit courses,” said Sally Elliott, Coordinator of Economic and Workforce Development. “When you continue learning, you expand your capabilities and strengths, and challenge yourself to go beyond what you ever thought you could do.”
Here are some of the classes being offered at the Stokes Center in Walnut Cove and at the Northwest Forsyth Center in King.
Learn new trade skills
Learn how to plan out a plumbing system, or explore plumbing principles and gain skills reading blue prints through hands-on experience with plumbing tools or equipment. Building a plumbing system class will be held on Wednesdays February 20 through April 17. Scheduled on different nights, so the classes can be taken simultaneously.
Get an introduction for general carpentry safety and hand and power tool operation, along with the basic construction components of a building. Class will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays March 5 through April 4.
Interested in learning about real estate? Discover how to buy, sell, rent and repair real estate.
Have you ever wondered what it takes to be a real estate investor? This class will help you learn how to flip houses and make a profit. Class will be held February 25.
Perhaps, you want to learn to be a successful landlord through renting and marketing your properties. Class will be held on February 28.
Or, learn how to install, finish and repair drywall or tile a backsplash, and fix basic plumbing problems in Homeowner’s Boot Camp held on May 6 and May 13.
Learn new things, just for the fun of it
Want to save money on granite counter tops? Learn how to save money and transform laminate to look like granite through the class held on March 13.
Working with liquid acrylics, decorative stones and other items, design your own piece of jewelry to take home in this class, Saturday, February 16.
Everyone should know basic automotive care as well as what you should and should not repair on your own. The class will be offered on Saturday, April 27.
All about Animals and Pets
Do you have an exotic animal and want to provide the right care for them? Attend this class on Thursdays, March 7 and 14 to learn how they vary from domestic pets.
Current classes begin in February, the schedule and class cost varies. Most are evening or Saturday classes. Register now, call 336-734-7023, Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. or Friday 9 a.m. – noon.