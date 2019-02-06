Community centerpiece

Our History is a column submitted by Kate Rauhauser-Smith, visitor services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, examining the region’s history and some related displays at the museum.
In 1906 tobacco growers across the state were banding together to fight J.B. Duke’s American Tobacco Company, which was driving tobacco prices down. They were rallied by the dedication and fiery speeches John O.W. Gravely of Rocky Mount.
“There is no sense, no reason, no justice in the very best men in the world working 313 days in the year for an average of less than one dollar per day while others make out of the stuff he produces millions upon top of millions annually,” Gravely is quoted in the Danbury Reporter newspaper on May 17, 1906.
The answer, he said, was for North Carolina’s farmers to “get together and stick together” to force the tobacco companies to pay better prices.
The farmers joined Gravely’s North Carolina Farmers’ Protective Association in droves, more than 300 reported from Stokes and Surry counties that year. Together they worked to demand better prices, control size of the harvest, and lobby against the Tobacco Trust’s monopolizing practices.
The Supreme Court agreed with the farmers and many others who railed against Duke’s company and ordered it and John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil Trust to disband in 1911.
Gravely went to the farmers where they were — schools, churches, and stores. Stores such as J.H. Wright’s Store at the corner of routes 66 and 89 in northern Stokes County. The center of a tight-knit community of farmers, it was often used as a gathering place.
Today that store anchors the west end of the museum’s first-floor gallery which details early settlement in the region and the development of the communities here. It’s not someone’s idea of what a general store might look like. It’s the counter, stove, contents, and architectural pieces of the actual store. Dr. Rick Smith, a longtime Surry County educator and volunteer for the museum, remembers it well and loves to share tales of his days spent there as a child.
General stores were the center of the community across the United States through the 18th and 19th centuries and into the 20th. Not only was this where people purchased necessities they couldn’t make or grow themselves, it’s where they sold their extra harvest or goods they crafted. Transactions could be for cash but were just as likely, sometimes more likely, to be barter-based, especially during war-time rationing.
In 1895 the R.G. Dunn & Co. mercantile directory shows Mount Airy had more than 20 general stores serving a population of 1,768 people. At the same time Elkin had 12 and Pilot Mountain, 10.
The Danbury Reporter shows general stores across the region, including Wright’s Store, hosted farm service meetings. The tax collector set up every few months in the stores, from the 1890s through the end of the 1920s at least.
Rural general stores frequently served as the post office for surrounding homes and were often the first place to have a telephone. Messages would be left for a family for the next time they came to the store or, if a message was important, someone would run out to the farm.
Before everyone had trucks or automobiles, patrons walked or rode horses or horse-drawn wagons to the store. The trip could be an all-day affair with average walking speed about 3 miles an hour, wagons at about 5 miles, and a trotting horse about 8 miles an hour. Folks frequently enjoyed a game of checkers, talked politics, and just generally socialized while they were at the store.
The Wright Store opened in 1888 and closed three years shy of its 100th anniversary. We are fortunate enough to hold the memories of that building here. A building that was so important to so many people in the region. Come visit, as so many used to, and enjoy a game of checkers sitting on an old crate outside of Wright’s Store.
The Coca-Cola cooler the museum uses during Autumn Leaves Festival and to sell glass-bottled sodas in our gift shop is from the Wright Store. Matt Edwards, the museum director, tried for years to get parts to repair the compressor. The model dates from the early '40s, and parts were impossible to find so the compressor was rebuilt. Now, the cooler hums away in the lobby airlock.
The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History's general store exhibit is crafted from pieces and items of the H.F. Wright Store that stood in Big Creek Township, Stokes County from 1888-1985. The counter and glass case, the brown paper and over-head string set up to wrap packages and the block pencil holder all come from the store, as is. The exhibit shows many examples of a simpler approach to life where recycling was common. Bottle caps are one example as they were collected for many purposes, from use as scrap for the war effort to pieces in a game of checkers.
The H.F. Wright store stood at the intersection of routes 66 and 89 in Big Creek Township. Cleave Wright, who ran the store from 1970-74, is seen here in his 1931 Ford truck sometime in the mid-1930s. The store was used as a landmark when the state government awarded road construction contracts in Jan 1923. The project created a road from Reynolds School in Quaker Gap to Wright's Store in Big Creek Township.
John H. and Malissa (Coleman) Wright opened their store in 1888. John Wright, a Primitive Baptist preacher and farmer, ran the store with his wife and children until his death in 1920. Malissa was the operator until her death in 1934 when their son, Henry Franklin Wright, took it on. He is seen here with his son Kenneth and wife Fannie next to the counter and with many of the artifacts in the museum's display. His son Cleve and grandson Roger ran the store until it closed in 1985 when competition from grocery, department and convenience stores changed the economics of the business.
