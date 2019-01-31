24 graduate from basic law training

Twenty-four students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program.
The program graduation was held in December in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on Surry’s campus in Dobson.
The Fall 2018 Day Class graduates are Cameron Riley Gray, Christopher Andrew Kirkman, Michael Cody Miller, James England Watson, Hailey Marie Roccograndi, and Megan Ryan Adams of Surry County; Hershel Lee Mitchem II and Robert Wayne Edmonds of Stokes County; Michael Benjamin Brannock of Alleghany County; and Charles Alexander Mickey III of Forsyth County.
The Fall 2018 Night Class graduates are Richard Alexander Johnson, Darrell Edwards Danley, Dustin Michael Johnson, Emilia Mihaela Domnaru, Katie Ann Iiams, Bobby Nelson McCormick, and Samantha Ann Albright of Surry County; Ted Allen Clayton of Iredell County, Douglas Allen Holbrook of Wilkes County, Paul Curtis Castevens and Adam Lee Teague of Stokes County; Paul Franklin Bradstock and John Cody Prevette of Yadkin County; and Christopher Allen Hash of Alleghany County.
“The college is so proud of our BLET program,” said college President Dr. David Shockley. “The students performed admirably throughout the entire course of instruction, and our faculty are second to none. Additionally, I want to express my sincere gratitude to our entire law enforcement community whose continued support allows our BLET program to achieve these results.”
Surry Community College conducts three Basic Law Enforcement Training courses each year. Day Course I started Jan. 22 and runs through June 15; it meets Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., plus 12 nights from 1 to 10 p.m. The Night Course is scheduled to run from May 14 to Dec. 13; it will meet Monday through Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. and every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Day Course II is scheduled for July 23 through Dec. 13; it will meet Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., plus 12 nights from 1 to 10 p.m. Students are currently being enrolled in the classes that start in May and July.
This course is accredited by the N.C. Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission. Persons desiring to become a sworn law enforcement officer in North Carolina must successfully complete this course in its entirety and pass a state exam. This course consists of 680 hours of training and includes classroom and practical skills. To qualify for admission, an individual must meet the same requirements as those mandated by the N.C. Criminal Justice Standards/N.C. Sheriffs’ Standards Commission for a sworn law enforcement officer.
Course fees include $180 for tuition, $644 for books, a $125 material fee, and approximately $200 for uniforms. Course tuition may be waived through a law enforcement agency sponsorship. Students may also attend by paying the tuition personally. Prospective students must contact Ron Hill at 336-386-3292 or Sandy Wall at 336-386-3202 for an interview appointment and to receive the application packet.
Ten students graduated from Surry Community College's Basic Law Enforcement Training Program Day Class recently and passed the State Comprehensive Written Examination administered by the North Carolina Department of Justice, Criminal Standards Division.
Fourteen students graduated from Surry Community College's Basic Law Enforcement Training Program Night Class recently and passed the State Comprehensive Written Examination administered by the North Carolina Department of Justice, Criminal Standards Division.