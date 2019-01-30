Juvenile identified after making school threat

A juvenile was taken into custody on Monday, Jan. 28 after making a threat specifically towards West Stokes High School. As a precaution, local county schools were under a “shelter in place” which limited movement within the schools as a safety precaution, while detectives began to investigate the matter.

“School personnel assisted with the investigation, and just after dismissal, the person responsible for the threat was identified. This person was taken into custody, and the case was referred to NC DPS Juvenile Justice. Because the person is a juvenile their identity cannot be released per North Carolina General Statute,” said the sheriff’s office in a written press release.

Sheriff Mike Marshall stated, “Any threat made toward our schools and children will not be tolerated. I want to thank the school personnel for assisting our detectives in identifying the one who made the threat. I also want to thank the King Police Department, NC Probation and Parole, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for their assistance in providing extra school security.”

