Danbury Volunteer Fire Department announces seventh annual donkey basketball game

Come out to North Stokes High School on Friday, March 1 at 7 p.m. for the funniest show on earth.

You will be entertained as firemen and neighbors try and ride donkeys that will throw them, chase them and some may even let you ride them. This is the seventh year the Danbury Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor the show.

This year they are honored to have Stokes County Economic Director, Will Carter, as our honorary pooper scooper. Come out and see Carter in action during this event.

All proceeds from the show will go to the junior firefighter program and assist in buying equipment for the fire department.

Before the event, the ladies auxiliary will sell hot dogs and at halftime there will be donkey rides for children. At the end of the third quarter will be a fifty-fifty drawing and a donkey race will take place with the Danbury Fireman participating.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Jan. 31 and can be purchased at the Danbury General Store and Lulu’s Restaurant in Danbury or from any Danbury firemen.