Fun, fellowship, and a bit of shooting

Back by popular demand, the Rock House Ruritan Club is again hosting winter turkey shoots each Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. at the Rock House Ruritan Community Building.

Local residents and others from outside the area bring their favorite guns for a little friendly competition, hoping to take home cash prizes and bragging rights for the week. Shooters are often joined by other family members, who may or may not choose to take part in the target competition, for what organizers call a family-friendly evening of food, fellowship and fun.

According to Rock House Ruritan Club Secretary Nancy Speaks, turkey shoots have been held as club fundraisers at the facility since the building’s completion in 2006. The number of shooters range from a dozen to 20 or more.

Many of those on hand are local residents who have attended the shoots for years. Others come from as far away as Winston-Salem, Clemmons, Walnut Cove, Walkertown and Virginia.

An assortment of concessions includes hot dogs, hamburgers and homemade desserts.

Shooters take designated spots atop a hill located behind the community building to shoot at paper targets positioned 75 feet away. Participants may use their choice of 12, 16, 20 and 410 gauges. No scopes are allowed and only shells provided by the club, distributed outside the building at the start of each round, may be used.

Shooters are allowed to take part in 12 rounds at a cost of $42. Prize money is based on the number of shooters, with 50 percent of entry fees awarded on most nights and 60 percent given away at the last event of each month.

Usually, only rain or snow will cancel an event. On particularly cold nights, shooters will stay inside until their turn then quickly go out to take their shot. Shooters, family members and club members gather in the lower level of the community building to enjoy food and conversation as well as an occasional boast or friendly discussion about which gun is superior.

The shoots will continue through March 30. Food is ready by 5 p.m. and on nights when shooting is cancelled by threatening or inclement weather, shooters can call Speaks at 336-351-4110, Mary Romine at 336-407-4679. Regular attendees are usually contacted in the event of a cancellation.

The event is held as a club fundraiser with proceeds going toward helping those with need in the community.

“We try to help those who are sick, or who might be having trouble paying for oil or power bills in the winter,” Speaks said. “And we buy gifts for some children at Christmas.”

The Rock House Ruritan Community Building is located five miles east of Pilot Mountain on Highway 268.

“Anybody who wants to join in is invited to come on out,” Speaks said. “We’re still going strong and we still enjoy seeing new faces.”

A competitor carefully sights at his target during a past Rock House Ruritan Club Turkey Shoot.

Ruritans keep tradition a live