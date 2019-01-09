Police warn of money with Chinese writing

Tom Joyce | The News The Chinese symbols positioned to the left of Andrew Jackson’s face should be a red flag to those who encounter such currency in the marketplace. This counterfeit bill was obtained by Mount Airy police and is being held by Chief Dale Watson. - Tom Joyce | The News Similar markings adorn the reverse side of the bogus $20 bill. -

Anyone coming into contact with money containing Chinese letters or symbols should beware — it’s not real currency.

In addition to the “traditional” counterfeit bills that circulate periodically and find their way into local cash registers is a new variety. First there was the so-called movie prop money labeled “for motion picture use only” which has victimized some in the area, and now the bills bearing Chinese characters have come onto the scene.

There are numerous accounts of that brand of counterfeit cash — containing distinctive red or pink symbols and lettering — turning up around the nation, including in Mount Airy.

One such incident occurred in December at McDonald’s on North Andy Griffith Parkway, where an unknown suspect passed a bogus $100 bill containing red Chinese lettering.

“Typically it hits around the holiday season when there’s more money exchanged,” Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson said Wednesday of these cases. With a lot of business transactions occurring, clerks in stores or fast food-restaurants unfortunately sometimes are too pressured to examine bills received at the businesses as closely as they might otherwise.

“They’re not always able to exercise due-diligence and check for authentic currency,” the police chief said, which is something counted on by those passing the fake money.

“They try to choose locations and choose their targets very carefully where there’s less likelihood of it being identified as counterfeit,” he pointed out, which can include monetary exchanges conducted at night or in dark areas.

How the money with Chinese characters infiltrated the American monetary system is unclear, particularly locally. “We don’t really know where it came from,” Watson said.

However, reports indicate that the currency does originate in China, where it is printed for training purposes. Chinese bank clerks use it to help them learn how to count and identify authentic American currency that often comes their way due to being passed or exchanged by business and leisure travelers to their country.

The bogus bills, which contain terms such as “practice token” written in the foreign language are supposed to remain within banks in China.

But the counterfeit money is said to be available on Internet sites offering it for sale as little as $1.97 for five $100 bills.

Watson displayed a fake $20 bill at the city police station Wednesday, which contained the familiar figure of President Andrew Jackson on the front side and the White House on the reverse. The bill looks genuine, except for the Chinese markings on both sides which are easily spotted by the naked eye.

It also has a smoother texture and seems lighter than legal tender.

Watson says it is not illegal for someone to simply possess the fake cash. It becomes unlawful “when they try to use it and pass it off as authentic currency for goods or services,” he said.

“We’re transitioning from the old type of counterfeit money,” the police chief added regarding the Chinese and movie prop types, which apparently are more popular among the criminal elements because those bills are easier to obtain.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

