Commissioners approve $65,000 to EMS

County commissioners unanimously approved an additional $65,000 to add to the current approved budget of $165,000 for an ambulance in the 18-19 budget.

“The reason for the increase is the amount approved was for a remount ambulance to replace the current Unit 5 in our fleet,” explained EMS director Brandon Gentry. “It currently has 235,000 miles on it. The amount requested from the previous director would cover the cost of the remount. The problem with remounting this unit, is it would have to be placed on a gas chassis.”

Gentry said after testing a gas Ford unit, he didn’t believe it would be best for the county’s services.

The unit was very underpowered when driving around Danbury, Gentry said in his request to commissioners.

In the past three budget cycles, EMS has purchased F-450 4×4 units and removed the oldest boxes from their fleet that had been remounted several times.

Purchasing a new unit this year will be the best option, Gentry said.

“All the current boxes could be remounted, but only on a gas chassis. All of the older units that are not mounted on the F-450 series chassis are designed for a van style ambulance. They will not mount to a truck type unit. I would like to see all of our units be 4×4 due to weather we see and some of the places in the county we respond to,” Gentry added.

In the next few budgets, EMS will have to ask for more new trucks to get the older fleet out to start remounting the F-450 series units, the EMS director said.

“The cost of the new unit in the past was $230,000. That did include a power stretcher.”

Gentry noted EMS currently has two spare units without stretchers and although it was included in the last budget, it was cut.

“If we had a major incident and needed to use all of our resources, we could not use two of our units due to no stretcher being in the unit. We have to move the stretcher from front line units when the crews swap into the two spare units without stretchers.”

The extra $65,000 approved by commissioners will include a stretcher and only put the county down one.

