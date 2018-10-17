U.S. House of Representatives – Virginia Foxx

Foxx -

Name: Virginia Foxx

Age: 75

Hometown: Banner Elk

Family: Husband, Tom; one daughter; two grandchildren

Education: Crossnore High School, Crossnore, N.C., 1961; A.B., University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, N.C., 1968; M.A.C.T., University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, N.C., 1972; Ed.D., University of North Carolina, Greensboro, N.C., 1985

Work activity: Educator, small business owner, community college president

Civic/church activity: Deputy Secretary for Management, North Carolina Department of Administration; Member, Watauga County Board of Education; Member, North Carolina State Senate; Member, Executive Committee of North Carolina Citizens for Business and Industry; Member, National Advisory Council for Women’s Educational Programs; Member, Board of Directors of the John William Pope Center for Higher Education Policy; Member, Board of Directors of the N.C. Center for Public Research; Member, UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Visitors; Member, National Conference of State Legislatures’ Blue Ribbon Advisory Panel on Child Care

Current positions: Representative, United States Congress (NC-05); Chairwoman, U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce

1. Public safety is a key topic in light of mass shootings in recent years. How should Congress address the safety of people in the country, and what actions do you believe will keep people safer?

Every murder and every violent crime that happens in America is a tragedy and I believe that tough sentencing and rigorous enforcement of our existing laws against violent crime and illegal activities are the best steps that we can take to keep these tragedies from happening.

Fortunately, we know that fair and rigorous enforcement of our current laws is the best way to bring down crime rates and lock up violent offenders. We’ve seen the fruit of this over the last 25 years as the violent crime rate has been reduced by roughly half — thanks to improved policing and cracking down on repeat violent offenders.

I am committed to ensuring criminals are brought to justice in our nation. I am also committed to ensuring that any proposal that comes before Congress does not infringe the constitutional

rights of law-abiding citizens. For centuries, for every American citizen has enjoyed the constitutional right to arm themselves to defend their property and the people they hold dear. And it is a right that cannot be infringed.

2. Should there be a time limit on when sexual assaults/rapes can be reported and/or prosecuted? What should it be, and how does that law change if you feel it is needed?

I categorically condemn sexual assault and rape and believe that those crimes should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Our legal system is the proper forum to litigate those charges and sentence the guilty harshly.

North Carolina currently has no statute of limitations on sexual assault or rape. This statute of limitations is governed by the North Carolina General Assembly, so any changes to this law would need to go through the state legislature. It seems unlikely that this law will be altered, since it is currently written to ensure that victims of sexual assault are given the opportunity to report rape or sexual assault at any point after the assault occurs, enabling appropriate law enforcement investigations.

3. How does the U.S. continue to remain a good trade partner globally, and what policies and laws are needed to ensure that occurs?

The U.S. has the world’s largest, most dynamic, and advanced economy in the world. As a result, most nations are eager to establish positive trade relations with the U.S.

However, a handful of nations, such as China, have engaged in decades of predatory and abusive trade practices. These nations must be held accountable, and it is in the interests of American workers, businesses and investors to ensure no U.S. trade partner is allowed to run roughshod over our rules and tradition of open and fair trade.

We must demonstrate that we will not longer allow other countries to target U.S. industries, steal our nation’s trade secrets or intellectual property, or to unfairly prop up foreign companies with government subsidies. Stopping these practices through penalties and enforcement must continue be a top priority in coming years.

On the positive side of the trade picture, the progress we have made in the past year to improve our trade agreements with close and valued trade partners like Canada and Mexico is showing real promise. By updating these agreements, we are not only helping workers in North Carolina retain their competitive positions, but are also improving trade ties with our close allies. This benefits both our economy and strengthens our ties to these strategic partners.

4. The cost of health insurance and health treatment, or lack of health insurance, is deterring people from seeking medical attention when they should. What is your stance on health insurance and a system that would not deter people from seeking needed help?

The most important part of reforming and improving our health care system is to focus on bringing down the cost of care so that hard working North Carolinians can access quality care at an affordable price.

I have supported legislation to return control of health care from Washington back to the states. This legislation would unleash the power of the free market to both bring down costs will also increasing North Carolina families’ access to quality, affordable health care options that are tailored to their needs.

I also support other major reforms to our health care system. This includes legislation to protect North Carolinians with pre-existing conditions while bringing down costs and expanding choices for families, legislation to end frivolous medical malpractice lawsuits that drive up the cost of health care, and new laws that would restore competition through association health plans for small businesses.

The cost of health care is far too high, thanks to decades of federal government meddling, mandates and interference in our care. These legislative fixes would start us down the road to making health care less costly and more accessible for all.

Final statement:

I’m an educator, mother, grandmother and small businesswoman. So I understand many of the issues North Carolina families must grapple with and I’m 100% committed to fighting for North Carolina values and commonsense, conservative solutions to tough problems.

Real political wisdom is found in North Carolina — not in Washington, which is why I’m dedicated to being here in North Carolina listening to constituents and solving the problems facing North Carolina families.

I’m running for Congress because I want to continue to fight for the people of North Carolina and ensure the federal government is responsive and accountable to every single one of my constituents.

No one needs to wonder where I stand or whether I will fight for common sense principals. I have a clear and proven track-record as someone who won’t back down from fighting for my constituents and for conservative solutions that will make a difference in my constituents’ lives.

If I’m given the honor of representing the North Carolinians of the 5th Congressional District in Congress I will continue to pursue policies that spur job creation and economic growth and that make health care more affordable, more accessible and more patient-centered.