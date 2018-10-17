Town of Walnut Cove discusses rezoning

Carlton Newsome | The Stokes News Adrian Ramsey is running for a seat on the board of education. She’s a proponent of career technical education programs in high schools and believes every student should have the ability to succeed upon graduation whether or not they attend college. -

Candidates running for office came out to encourage citizens to vote at the Walnut Cove Board of Commissioners meeting held the second Tuesday of every month. Andy Nickelston, who is running for one of three seats on the county commissioner board, told the group of around 30 he is pushing for internet availability for the entire county and would like to see more job growth. Adrian Ramsey is running for a seat on the board of education said she’s a South Stokes graduate and she’ll be an advocate for students first. She’s a proponent of career technical education programs in high schools and believes every student should have the ability to succeed upon graduation whether or not they attend college.

Walnut Cove has a variety of upcoming events that provide opportunities for the community to come together and celebrate. The COVE Group, which stand for Community Outreach Volunteer Effort, meets the first Tuesday each month at Oma’s Coffee Shop. Some of their current volunteer efforts include bringing a new park into the downtown area. This park will be home to the world’s largest barn quilt. The Cove Group is going to be leasing the property for the park and will be responsible for insurance for the property. Utilities and other expenses are still being negotiated with the town. The lease will be for a period of several years.

There is a moratorium on oil and gas exploration. Commissioners voted to extend the moratorium for the next three years.

Zoning issues were discussed. There are plans for rezoning an area from light industrial to neighborhood business 1 to provide a buffer between residential areas and light industrial areas. The planning and zoning board met on Monday, October 8 and delivered their recommendations at the town meeting.

Division of Water Infrastructure, water mapping was addressed. Town manager, Kim Greenwood, said they are likely to get approval for a grant from the state to do GPS mapping of the water supply in and around Walnut Cove. The aging infrastructure of the water system is in need of mapping to be able to locate all of the pipes and feeds in the city. If there is a leak or a burst pipe this will make it easier to locate the issue.

Duke Power is building a new substation near Brook Cove Road. This is going to be about 450 feet from the road. The substation will be connected to the current substation located on 2nd Street. This will prevent Walnut Cove from experiencing total blackout during major weather events.

The Town of Walnut Cove will be holding their annual trick or treat event Wednesday, October 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. They are planning for a large turnout, similar to last year’s attendance of around 2,000,

In preparation for the tree lighting ceremony, landscaping needs and tree removal were addressed. JC’s Handyman Service will be providing landscaping and tree trimming services. There is a tree in the park that needs to be removed because it is leaning and the board will be contacting Duke Power for tree removal.

Walnut Cove town recycling is scheduled for Oct. 19 and Nov. 9. Recycling occurs two times per month. Walnut Cove Volunteer Fire Department’s regular meeting will be on Nov. 6, 2018.

