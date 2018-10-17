Cornshucking festival set for Oct. 20

Submitted photo A sorghum-making display will be set up for visitors to see, similar to this one from past cornshucking frolics. -

Horne Creek Living Historical Farm in Pinnacle will kick off its 27th Annual Cornshucking Frolic on Saturday, Oct. 20, letting folks get a glimpse into what farm life might have been like a century ago.

The day will be jam packed with music, heritage crafts, food, and fun. “There’s something for everyone in the family –whether young or old – to enjoy,” said Site Manager Lisa Turney.

More than 50 heritage demonstrations are slated, including basket weaving, blacksmithing, a gristmill demonstration, log hewing, curing tobacco, making sorghum syrup, spinning, weaving, cooking on a woodstove, food drying techniques, log hewing, chair caning, quilting, displays of antique farm equipment, information on the Hauser and Sawyer families, plus much, much more.

Children, and their families, attending will have the chance to go on a wagon ride, play early 20th century games, and help make fried apple pies.

This year brings some new additions to the Frolic. The Triad Wood Carvers will be on hand showcasing their skills, while the Tarheel Junior Historians from the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History will demonstrate making butter.

A WWI Exhibit in the Visitor Center highlights the role North Carolina played in the Great War, and the quilts displayed in the farmhouse attest to the love and talent that went into making them. Rust & Dust Hit & Miss Engines and making hominy round out the day’s new activities.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Music plays a central role in the cornshucking and traditional, bluegrass, and gospel bands will be featured. Here’s a schedule of those set to appear.

Main Stage:

10 – 10:50: Jonathan Bledsoe

10:50 – 11:50: Mountain Park Old Time Band

11:50 – 12:15: Veterans Tribute: Women’s Quartet of 1st Baptist Church of Clemmons

12:15 – 1:15: Harrison Ridge

1:15 – 2: Zephyr Lightning Bolts

2 – 3: Carson Peters & Iron Mountain

3 – 4: Mickey Galyean & Cullen’s Bridge

4 – 5: Travis Frye & Blue Mountain

In the Visitor Center Area CandleFirth will perform from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In the Orchard Area will be the Blakley Circuit Riders, on hand throughout the day.

A variety of food will be available for purchase. Among those are chicken stew, BBQ, ham biscuits, roasted corn, pintos & cornbread, fried pies, sonkers, ice cream, and beverages.

The HCF Country Store will be open during the event. A wide array of items will be available, including t-shirts, books, canned items, toys, and jewelry. Apples and apple trees from the farm’s Southern Heritage Apple Orchard will be hot-selling items, as will the craft items for sale by talented local vendors.

Admission fees for the 27th Annual Cornshucking are $8 for adults, $5 for children aged 6 – 12, and children 5 younger are admitted free.

No pets, other than service animals, are allowed. No alcoholic beverages allowed.

Canceled in the event of heavy rain.

To reach the site, take the Pinnacle Exit (#129) off U.S. Hwy 52 & follow the black and gold state historic site signs.

For further information, call 336-325-2298.

