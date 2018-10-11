Portch honored with Tom Downing Fellow Award

Courtesy photo Paul Portch is the recipient of the Tom Downing Fellow Award in appreciation of his unselfish personal efforts in going above and beyond for his community. Pictured is Portch, Debi Davis, Bob Beeson, Sean Portch, Grace Portch, Alex Portch, Paul Portch and Greg Collins. -

Paul Portch was recently honored with the Tom Downing Fellow Award in appreciation of his unselfish personal efforts in going above and beyond for his community. The Francisco Ruritan Club nominated Portch for his work at the Northern Stokes Food Pantry.

Ruritan is a national organization dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through fellowship, goodwill and community service. The Francisco Ruritan Club meets on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. You are invited to join any of Stokes County’s Ruritan Clubs which include Francisco, Germanton, Chestnut Grove, Pine Hall, Pinnacle, Rock House and Sandy Ridge.