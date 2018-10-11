Local fire departments help victims of Hurricane Florence

Courtesy photos Needed items were collected for communities on the eastern side of the state after Hurricane Florence hit nearly a month ago. - Courtesy photos Last week a group of local firemen delivered needed supplies to a distribution center in Lumberton, North Carolina. -

South Stokes Fire Department in Walnut Cove began collecting items for communities on the eastern side of the state after the devastation Hurricane Florence caused nearly a month ago.

Soon after, the Stokes County Fire and Rescue Association met and chose to make the collection a county wide project and urged citizens to drop off non-perishable food items, pop-top canned goods, diapers, baby wipes, Clorox wipes, flashlights and batteries along with paper towels, water, hygiene items and cleaning supplies.

Stokes County citizens quickly rallied to provide aid.

Last week a group of firemen used the Francisco Fire Department’s 16-foot trailer and delivered needed supplies to a distribution center in Lumberton, North Carolina.

“Folks down there and the folks we met on our way, had nothing but wonderful things to say about Stokes County,” said Thomas Mabe, Fire Chief at South Stokes Fire and Rescue. “I can’t say enough about how proud I am of our county, our communities, our fire departments and fire association for stepping up to help our neighbors. You’ll never understand the devastation of these storms until you see it firsthand.”

Mabe said he was told supplies were coming in from as far as Michigan.

“I know that if, God forbid, the time comes that we in Stokes need this kind of help, the eastern side of our state has our backs.”

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

