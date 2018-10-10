Remember My Name program sheds light on domestic violence victims and survivors

Courtesy photos The candlelight vigil was held to bring awareness to domestic violence and sexual assault. - Courtesy photos Sheriff Mike Marshall speaks at the annual Remember My Name program held in the Stokes Government Center on Oct. 2 - Courtesy photos Judge Bill Southern recognizes domestic violence victims at the candlelight vigil. -

A candlelight vigil was held in the Stokes Government Center on October 2 to bring awareness and remember the victims who have lost their lives due to domestic violence.

“We want our fallen victims to be the light and inspiration to those individuals that are trying to flee from domestic violence situations and bring knowledge to our community of the violence that takes place behind closed doors,” said Jeannie Easter, Program Coordinator for YVEDDI Stokes Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program.

In the past year, the organization has provided services for 568 victims and their children.

“The program is important to our community because there is no other program that helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault like we do. Our client cases can go on for years and we are always there for our clients and their families,” she said.

For more information about YVEDDI Stokes Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program or to contact the 24/7 Crisis Line, call (336) 593-9323.

