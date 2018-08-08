Senior game winners

Don Richardson and the Prima Donnas won “Best of Show” in the 2018 Yadkin Valley Games. As the winners the trio have a chance to go on and compete at the state level.

The performance was a dance routine to “Buona Sera”, choreographed by Richardson. The trio is comprised of Richardson, from Walnut Cove, Jan Smith and Mary Stewart of King.

Stewart is a great baker and prepares desserts for events at the King Senior Center. Smith is active in church activities, babysitting and dancing.

Richardson teaches line dancing at the Walnut Cove Senior Center each Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at 1 p.m. and Friday at 1 p.m. He also teaches One Foot Forward, a next level class, at the King Senior Center Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Richardson and various line dancers from his classes perform throughout the month at local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. His groups are in King at Village Care on the second Wednesday and Priddy Manor the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. They are in Walnut Cove at Walnut Cove Health and Rehabilitation Center the third Tuesday and Walnut Ridge Assisted Living the first and third Wednesday.

Brenda Garris won first place in “Instrumental Solo” in the 2018 Yadkin Valley Games and performed “Sheebeg and Sheemore”. She also won second place, with a vocal solo, “The Storms Are in the Oceans”.