Pinnacle Ruritan News

The Pinnacle Ruritan Club will host a free community cookout on Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Pinnacle United Methodist Church picnic shelter from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and all are welcome. Music will be provided by Cranford Creek Bluegrass Band. Bring a chair and come enjoy hot dogs and hamburgers.

Raffle tickets are on sale now. See a member for details: Russell and Vivian Millner, Cecil Thompson, Fred and Jane Venable, Leland and Kay Nail, Lynda Winesett, Virginia Hamm, Pat Dodd, Craig Boyles, or Joy Quesenberry.

Anyone interested in joining the Pinnacle Ruritan Club is encouraged to attend the cookout and a meeting. Club meetings are the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Pinnacle United Methodist Church. The next meeting will be Thursday, August 23 at 7 p.m.