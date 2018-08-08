Works by Diane Plaisted featured at Apple Gallery

The Stokes County Arts Council welcomes Diane Plaisted to the Apple Gallery this August. This exhibit features colorful oil paintings of local country to french country painted in the impressionist style.

In 2014, Plaisted ventured to France to paint with colorist Dreama Tolle Perry.

“This provided a deep emersion into art, color, life in France with their French markets and adorable villages which often appear in my paintings. The colorist influence has had a big impact on my art. I find my art is ever evolving as it should be as I experiment more. It’s all part of the wonder of the creative process.”

Plaisted’s work has been in juried shows at Associated Artists Winston Salem and the Red Dog Gallery. She is currently the featured artist at the Gateway Gallery Culinary Show at The Enrichment Center.

An opening reception is being held this Friday, August 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Apple Gallery, 500 Main Street in Danbury. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments and hors d’oeuvers will be served. For more information, contact Stokes Arts at 336-593-8159.

The Stokes County Arts Council features the work of Diane Plaisted in the Apple Gallery. An opening reception is being held this Friday, August 10. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DappledSunlight-2-.jpg The Stokes County Arts Council features the work of Diane Plaisted in the Apple Gallery. An opening reception is being held this Friday, August 10. Courtesy photos Artist Diane Plaisted’s work will be featured in the Apple Gallery throughout the month of August. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_OhSweetPea-2-.jpg Artist Diane Plaisted’s work will be featured in the Apple Gallery throughout the month of August. Courtesy photos Diane Plaisted https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DianePlaistedPhoto-2-.jpg Diane Plaisted Courtesy photos